Entrepreneur expanding his fresh juice business with downtown Winston-Salem space

William Fulton is making plans to move into new quarters as demand for his fresh juices continues to increase.

Fulton, the owner of The Jugo Bar, recently announced plans to move into a basement kitchen in the Commerce Plaza building at 411 Fourth St., at the corner of Spruce Street in downtown Winston-Salem.

Fulton has been producing his juices at the shared-use commercial kitchen at the Enterprise Center on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive but said the time has come to find a dedicated space.

"(The Enterprise Center) has been great, but it’s a shared space," Fulton said. "My demand has been growing, and this new space offered me a dedicated fridge and freezer. This will help so I can ship the juices."

Fulton mostly sells his juices at Winston-Salem's Fairgrounds Farmers Market and at farmers markets in Charlotte and Raleigh.

That is changing, though. He now does online sales through Jugo Bar’s website, and he hopes to have his juices listed soon on Walmart and Amazon for regional orders.

The Jugo Bar Website: TheJugoBar.com Facebook: Thejugobar (@chopandchew82) Information: melonjugo@gmail.com or (980) 432-3108

The Jugo Bar — jugo (pronounced HOO-go) is Spanish for "juice" — sells its juices in such local stores as Buie’s Market, Harvest Market, Sayso Coffee and Triad Seafood Market. The latter is run by Fulton's brother, Archie Tuttle.

Jugo Bar juices are freshly squeezed (or pressed) and contain no artificial ingredients or preservatives — so they are sold fresh and require refrigeration. They are frozen only when they are going to be shipped.

Fulton, 51, started The Jugo Bar in earnest in 2020 during the initial months of the pandemic. He had been selling digital platform ads for newspapers for years but decided he was ready to try something new. He left his job at The Star in Shelby and enrolled in the 12-week Providence Culinary Training program in Winston-Salem.

"I was playing around with the juices at the farmers market before COVID just to see how they would do. Then I got serious after Providence," he said.

The inspiration for The Jugo Bar, though, dates further back to Fulton’s childhood in the Happy Hills neighborhood. "When I was growing up, we used to have a fish market on Waughtown, and we sold watermelons. My dad (the late William J. Lindsay) used to make me juice with watermelons," Fulton said.

As an adult, Fulton would make watermelon juice for friends and family. "I would make it for cookouts and people — for a hobby. Then finally I said, 'I need to hone these skills.'"

He has branched out beyond watermelon. Jugo now has 43 flavors. Many are combinations of fruit, vegetables, herbs and spices. Flavors include Pineapple Jalapeno Cilantro, Blueberry Sage, Basil Limeade and Bellmango (bell peppers and mango). Beet It contains beets, Fuji apples, oranges, turmeric and ginger; 24 Carrots is a similar mixture with carrots in place of beets.

Fulton said he loves getting creative with different flavors, something he started doing as a kid. "I used to get crazy with the Kool-Aid," he said with a laugh.

Fulton also is a beekeeper so the juices often contain local honey from his own hives or those of others. He sometimes juices his own sugarcane, too, or will use raw sugar.

"I never use processed, granulated sugar," he said.

Fulton generally sells the juices in 16-ounce bottles for $10, but he will do half-gallons on request.

Fulton said he is starting a fundraising campaign to help him renovate his new kitchen space and buy equipment and a van. People can make donations on The Jugo Bar website. He is hoping to have the space renovated and ready to move into by June.

Part of Fulton’s motivation in the business involves providing healthy, fresh food. He has been helping another brother, Bishop Todd Fulton of Mount Moriah Outreach Center in Kernersville, start an urban farm school in Kernersville. He also has been involved with Renew Forsyth, a program of the Institute for Regenerative Design and Innovation, to foster regenerative agriculture and community development.

Fulton said he thinks more about health these days, and he personally wants to drink fresh, all-natural juices instead of those store-bought, powdered mixes of his childhood. But The Jugo Bar, he said, is really for his 5-year-old grandson and the next generation.

"It kind of all started when I was shopping for my grandson. I couldn’t believe the ingredients in some of these juices. I looked at the back labels and said, 'No, I’m making my grandson fresh juices,'" he said.

"Jugo Bar is mine for now. But I’m setting it up for my grandson."

