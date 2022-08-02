Entries sought for Aug. 13 salsa contest

The Fairgrounds Farmers Market is seeking entries for its annual Saucy Salsa contest.

The contest will be held at 10 a.m. Aug. 13 in the market building off 27th Street.

Contestants must register in advance online and bring their salsas to the market the morning of the contest.

Salsas can be entered in hot or mild categories. First place wins $100 in “market bucks,” which can be spent at the market. Second and third place will win $50 and $25 in market bucks, respectively.

The contest is open to nonprofessional cooks ages 18 and older. Salsas must be homemade; only one entry per category per person.

For complete rules or to register, WSfairgrounds.com/saucy- salsa-contest.