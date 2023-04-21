Euphoria, a new bar and dance club, has taken the place of Hoots Satellite at 701 W. Trade St in the Downtown Arts District.

Euphoria, owned by Jeremy Roberts, is open daily from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m.

It has a full bar with beer, wine and cocktails.

Signature cocktails include the Beerded Margarita topped with SeaQuench sour beer made by Dogffish Head Brewery, as well as the Euphoria Spritz made with vermouth, prosecco, club soda and orange peel.

On Mondays, Euphoria features a handful of martini specials.

Beer on tap includes Wicked Weed Pernicious IPA, Sweetwater Blue and Bell’s Two Hearted Ale.

The wine selection includes a small selection of moderately price whites and reds sold by the glass or bottle, as well as a few more expensives wines available by the bottle only such as Veuve Cliquot champagne, Cakebread chardonnay and Caymus cabernet sauvignon.

The bar also is set up to allow room for dancing, and many nights it features DJs and dance parties.

In a recent video on Euphoria’s Instagram account, Roberts expressed his gratitude for customers who have embraced Euphoria in its first few weeks.

“We are trying to create an environment for Winston that is safe, that is vibrant, that is fun – something that you can’t get anywhere else,” Roberts said in a video on Euphoria’s Instagram account. “I just have to say thank you, thank you so much.”