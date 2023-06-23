Evva Foltz Hanes, the face of the popular Mrs. Hanes’ Moravian Cookies brand, has died.

Hanes, 90, died Thursday at her home in Clemmons after suffering from brain cancer for the past four years. She was surrounded by four generations of family members.

“We are all sad, but happy for her,” said her daughter Ramona Hanes Templin. “She was one of a kind.”

Hanes and her husband, Travis, built The Moravian Sugar Crisp Co. into a thriving business after taking it over from her mother when they were a young married couple, just starting a family.

The business is still family-owned. And it is still known for making classic ultra-thin and crisp Moravian sugar cookies the old-fashioned way, rolling and cutting them by hand.

The Haneses brought two of their four children, Templin and Mike Hanes, into the business. When Templin retired as president, her son Jed Templin took her place.

The company has dozens of employees and 90,000 mail-order customers, and it ships to all 50 states and 30 other countries.

Evva Caroline Foltz Hanes was born Nov. 7, 1932, one of seven children of Alva and Bertha Crouch Foltz. She met her husband-to-be in 8th grade, and they were married for 71 years.

Hanes was athletic, a star basketball player at Arcadia School in Davidson County. After high school, she went to work for Hanes Hosiery.

Along the way, she became an expert at making Moravian sugar cookies. Hanes began helping her mother bake cookies at age 5 or 6. By age 8, she was baking them herself – on a wood stove.

Hanes took over for her mother in the 1950s, even though she had a full-time job and was busy raising a family.

Back then, Hanes baked the cookies in her home, eventually adding a second kitchen in the basement. In 1970, the Haneses built a separate building next door that has been expanded seven times since.

Evva and Travis Hanes lived next door to the bakery in the 1830s house that her great-grandfather built. Renovations over the years included a dream kitchen and dining room that could seat upwards of 20 people.

When Hanes wasn’t busy with the bakery, her family or her church, she was cooking or gardening.

Hanes was famous for her Saturday suppers. Though she regularly invited 20 to 30 people, she always had way more food than they could eat.

She liked to cook simple fare, such as pork roasts, chicken and dumplings, cobbler and chocolate cake – and always lots of vegetables from her garden.

In 1988, she wrote a cookbook, “Supper’s at Six and We’re Not Waiting” with 600 recipes, as well as remembrances. The title was a phrase she uttered often to invited guests – and she meant it. “She would say, ‘If I have taken the time and energy to make a supper that is going to be ready at six, you had better be here.’ She always would have everything timed perfectly,” Templin said.

Just this year, she published a memoir, “What More Could I Ask For?” It’s a 285-page, nearly year-by-year account of her life.

Included in the book are accounts of the breast cancer that was diagnosed in 2015 – a cancer she overcame – and the brain cancer doctors found in 2019.

Templin said that her mother had two major brain surgeries as well as “a record” number of radiation treatments. For a while, they worked to keep the cancer from progressing. But by this year, Templin said, “there really was nothing else they could do.”

In an interview in March about her memoir, Hanes talked of how the cancer affected her sleep and memory.

“I can’t remember things at times,” she said. "I can remember everything that happened in my childhood. I can remember that much better than I can remember what happened a week ago.”

Yet she kept pushing on. As recently as March, she cooked for a crowd. Templin said that her mother wrote about 800 pages of the memoir before it was edited down. She liked to keep busy.

“Staying busy is the best medicine,” Hanes said in that March interview.

Her longtime friend Pat Atkins said that Hanes had a drive and a talent for organizing that she applied not only to her business, but also to volunteer work at Friedberg Moravian Church. “Evva was one of those people who was so tenacious and relentless, but she always had a way of tempering it with love,” Atkins said. “If there was a need, she would figure it out. She was just someone you wanted to emulate.”

The Rev. Jim Newsome, senior pastor at Friedberg Moravian, called Hanes “a great encourager and a great leader.”

She served as an elder to the church and president of the women’s fellowship. “She was very instrumental in establishing our preschool center,” he said. “She loved children, and she loved seeing them engaged in ministry.”

Hanes also always kept a positive attitude, he said. “Evva never let things get her down. Even when she was sick with cancer, she always did her best to be positive about it.”

Templin said that she was an example to her family, just as she was an example to fellow church members and friends.

“If you ever wanted anything to succeed, you’d ask my mother because she could organize it,” Templin said. “She could outwork me any day of the week. She was my best friend.”