Fair food: These meals — and more — are on offer at the Carolina Classic. Food trucks drive this year's menu.

The Carolina Classic Fair is not just a fair. It’s also a food truck festival.

Though local and regional food trucks have been part of the fair for years, they have been steadily increasing their presence.

The rise in area trucks has occurred at the same time that participation from local churches and civic clubs has declined.

Such groups used to fill the four brick buildings at the center of the fairground. On Monday, two of the buildings were completely empty, and less than 10 vendors occupied the others.

Thankfully, some of our favorite foods are still there: chicken pie from Friedland Moravian Church; the Elvis peanut-butter, banana and bacon sandwich from City Lights Ministry; chicken and dumplings from The Butterfly Project; and the collard green sandwich from the Greater Community Missionary Baptist Church.

The churches and clubs not only offer the closest thing to home cooking at the fair, but also offer some of the best deals for folks on a budget.

There and across the fairgrounds, we couldn’t help but notice that food prices have gone up this year. It’s now pretty easy to find $20+ meals, not including a drink.

But what really struck us this year is how, while the number of civic clubs and churches has declined, the number of trucks has increased.

The trucks (or trailers), many of which are local businesses, are up to about 15, outnumbering the nonprofit offerings.

Some, like Inga’s Apples, are fair veterans. Some, like Off the Hook seafood truck, are new to the fair but familiar to those who hang out at breweries and the usual Triad food truck haunts.

A few — like Peachey’s Baking Co. — are from out state, traveling from fair to fair. Several are based in the Triangle, including Tropical Delights smoothies and pineapple drinks from Raleigh.

Many, though are from the Triad. Returning trucks or local vendors include Stone’s Cold Espresso from Lewisville, Emma’s Kitchen from Winston-Salem and Hickory Tree Turkey BBQ from Greensboro.

But we found a handful of first-timers, too.

Zac Williams left a career in sales in 2021 to start The Struggle Bus. He said the name arose out of a rough patch he was going through personally a few years ago. His Struggle Bus coffee drinks, he said, are meant to help folks through such a rough patch. “If you’re tired, hungover, we want to give a little love to people and make them smile,” he said.

Williams said that coming to the fair is part of building his brand. “I grew up in Winston-Salem, and the fair was always a staple,” he said.

The Struggle Bus sells the usual espresso coffee drinks, plus hot chocolate, cider and flavored lemonades. Williams’ favorite, “hands down,” is an apple pie macchiato ($7), which includes four shots of espresso with milk, caramel syrup, apple foam, crumbled Dewey’s ginger cookies and caramel drizzle. We were pleasantly surprised that the drink is not overly sweet. It’s also layered so you can really taste all the components. And $7 for four shots is a pretty good deal, too.

Over near the annex, husband and wife Rufino and Maria Rodriguez are serving up hot and cold Mexican treats. Las Delicias de Magdalena parks outside Compare Foods on Silas Creek Parkway most days of the week. This is the Rodriguez’ first time selling at the fair. “We’re looking for new clients,” Rufino Rodriguez said.

They serve a couple of savory items, such as street corn and tostilocos (tortilla chips with pickled pork rinds), but this is mainly a place for dessert or a refreshing drink. Churros (four for $10) come coated with cinnamon, hot out of the fryer, and are available with crème or caramel filling. Diablitos ($8) are spicy sno-cones or shaved ice with tamarind, diced mango and a definite kick. (A non-spicy fruit-flavored shaved ice, called a raspado, is available, too.)

Speaking of refreshing drinks, Ciska Weber of Café Gelato and partner Christopher Edwards are debuting a brand-new business at the fair. Boom! Boom! Boba sells a variety of boba tea drinks. (Boba, or bubble, tea originated in Asia and is a tea with tiny, chewy tapioca balls, often with other flavors added.)

“This is our first event,” Weber said. Café Gelato, which has two locations in Winston-Salem, started selling boba tea in the shop a few years ago. “We actually started to do boba and gelato in the trailer but the logistics were impossible,” Edwards said, “so we decided to just do boba. Boba has done well in the shop. And we’re the only boba trailer around. No one else is doing this.”

A regular boba tea runs $7.25 at the fair. The popular tiger tea with brown sugar runs $7.75.

Another first-timer at the fair — but not a new business — is A2D4 Creations, owned by Kimmen “Chef KB” Brown of High Point. High Point folks often can find A2D4 outside the Marathon Gas at Lexington Avenue and Centennial Street, selling wings, quesadillas and fish sandwiches.

Brown said that his signature dish is Henny wings, which are coated with a barbecue sauce laced with Hennessy cognac. It’s a tasty sauce — not too sweet, not too spicy — and the wings are as tender as they come. An eight-piece sells for $18 or $22 as a combo with fries.

Off the Hook, which Barrington Riddick started in 2015 in Greensboro, is at the fair for the first time, too. “We’re trying to spread our wings and reach a new audience,” Riddick said.

Riddick specializes in Cajun-spiced fried seafood. For the fair he is doing a special $20 “blazing blue” plate of two pieces of fried whiting with “takis” (crunchy rolled tortilla-chip snacks) in which the fish batter has food coloring added for dramatic effect. Off the Hook also has regular plates with fries and either fish, shrimp, oysters or chicken tenders for $20.

Another seafood truck is Serving & Swerving, based in Nashville, N.C. (about 45 miles east of Raleigh). Maurice and Janet Smith do lots of festivals, but this is their first time at the Carolina Classic Fair. They sell fried salmon “tenders,” shrimp and crab balls. The latter are essentially deep-fried round crab cakes. Their best-sellers include what they call seafood fries ($15), which are shrimp and crab atop French fries, drizzled with their signature sauce — which Maurice Smith likened to an Old Bay aioli.

While we’re on the subject of seafood, one noteworthy new item from a veteran vendor is the snapper escabeche from Sonia Beckford of Taste Jamaica, based in Winston-Salem. Beckford, a native of Jamaica, is pan-frying a whole snapper and serving it with rice, cabbage, peppers and onions for $30. It’s expensive (though a big portion), and it takes 15 to 20 minutes because it’s cooked to order, but it’s unlike anything else you’ll get at the fair. “This is what we cook back home,” Beckford said. “I can do it spicy or not spicy for you. Back home, we do it spicy.”

If you want to wash down your wings or fried fish with an adult beverage, Appalachian Mountain Brewery, based in Boone, is back at the fair for the second year with the beer garden. AMB is pouring two IPAs, a blonde, an Ocktoberfest, a wheat ale and a cider. All go for $7. The honeydew honeysuckle wheat ale, which is light and fruity, has been leading sales so far at the fair. We liked the cider, too, which is not dry but not too sweet at about 9% sugar.

Speaking of sugar, Tamesha Lynch is The Candi Queen. That’s also the name of the truck she launched in 2019 in Wendell in Wake County. It is soon to be featured on Guy Fieri’s “Triple D Nation” on the Food Network. The Candi Queen sells caramel apples, candied fruit and slushies. Lynch is debuting a new item, a fried candied apple ($4), at the fair this year. Her signature item is candy grapes ($7), a handful of fresh green grapes that have been dipped in Lynch’s special candy coating. It’s a study in contrast with the sugary coating enveloping juicy, refreshing grapes.