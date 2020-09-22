Fair will offer kettle corn, fried Oreos and more during drive-thru event Oct. 1-4

The Carolina Classic Fair has published a menu for its Drive-Thru event scheduled for 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 1 through 4.

This limited event, in lieu of the canceled annual fair, features a selection of popular fair foods that can be purchased with touch-free drive-thru service. The fair also has planned a couple of activities to be enjoyed from vehicles, and fireworks and movies are planned Friday and Saturday night, Oct. 2 and 3.

Food will come from about a dozen fair vendors. The menu, posted on the fair’s website, currently does not list vendor names or prices.

The list includes such meats as turkey legs, Italian sausage, barbecue plates, fajitas, corn dogs, hot dogs and ribeye sandwiches. Popular snacks include kettle corn, pretzels, roasted corn and nachos. Fried favorites will include elephant ears, funnel cakes, fried Oreos and fried pickles. Other items will include candy apples, cotton candy, lemonade, fish ’n’ chips and bacon mac ’n’ cheese.

For more information, visit www.carolinaclassicfair.com.

