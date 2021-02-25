Family opens pizzeria downtown on Fourth Street

Two Italian-American brothers have opened Brother’s Pizzeria downtown at 214 W. Fourth St. in the space that previously held Twin City Slice.
Anthony and Mike Scotto di Frega – 27 and 25 years old, respectively - were raised in New Jersey but have been working in Winston-Salem pizza places for several years.
Anthony is a partner in Whitaker Square Pizza, and will continue to work there. Mike most recently was a manager at BLL Rotisserie and will the managing partner at Brother’s.
“I’ll be bouncing back and forth, but I’ll mostly be at Whitaker,” Anthony said. “But Mike and I have the same vision here.”
This family business also includes their father, Oreste “Scott” Scotto di Frega, working the pizza ovens with help from cousin Mike Looz. Mike and Anthony’s sister Carmela Scotto di Frega has been helping out, too.
So what is Jersey-style pizza?
“It’s like New York-style, but it’s a little cheesier,” Mike said. “We basically make a New York-style, and then after we put all the toppings on, we put a little more cheese on top.”
So Brother’s will have a thin and foldable but crispy homemade crust; a homemade pizza sauce with herbs and spices but no garlic or onion; and aged mozzarella.
Mike said that it will not be like the pizza served at Whitaker, which is a straight New York-style.
Brother’s will serve a few other kinds of pizza, too: Sicilian, square with a thick crust and tomato-onion sauce; the “Nonna” (grandma) pizza, square with a thin crust; and stuffed pizza. Thick-crust pan pizza will be offered as a special.
Pizzas start as low as $9.50 for a 12-inch Jersey cheese pizza, going up to $22.50 for stuffed pizzas.
Brother’s also will sell pizza by the slice starting at $3. “We’ll always have slices in the display case, and we’ll do some specials there, like alfredo or chicken pesto. We’ll also have some crazy toppings like hot dogs and French fries,” Mike said.
The menu also includes about a dozen each of hot and cold subs, plus appetizers, salads and desserts.
Subs use Boar’s Head deli meats. Cold subs ($7.50 to $10.50) include roast beef; cheese; prosciutto and mozzarella; and ham, cheese and capicola. “We also have the Belly Buster, which has a combination of all the meats,” Mike said.
Hot subs ($8.50 to $10.50) include meatball, Buffalo chicken, cheesesteak, chicken Parmigiana and eggplant Parmigiana. “One thing we do different is we also offer a shrimp Parm,” Mike said.
Appetizers include garlic bread, mozzarella sticks, chicken fingers, fried ravioli, bacon cheese fries and wings. The wings (6 for $8) are available with a choice of sauces: mild or hot Buffalo style, barbecue or mango habanero.
Salads include ($3.75 to $10) include Caesar, chef’s, Greek, and mozzarella Caprese.
Dessert includes cannoli, cheesecake, tiramisu and limoncello cake.
Brother’s will be open for indoor dining. But its dining room is small, about 40 seats at 100% capacity, or just 20 with COVID-19 seating restrictions.
When the weather gets nicer, the restaurant will have sidewalk tables for outdoor dining.
It also offers takeout. “All dishes will be served with paper goods for takeout. Everything is disposable,” Mike said.
Brother’s even has a takeout window at front.
“The takeout window was there before. But we’re going to make use of it, so people don’t have to come in.”
It was a full year ago that the Scotto di Frega brothers announced their plans for a downtown pizzeria. They actually signed a lease back in December 2019.
“We’ve paying rent all the way through,” Mike said. “The delays were just a combination of things. Some of it was COVID, some the health inspector and the building inspector. We had to get a whole new HVAC system – that took five months.”