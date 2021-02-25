Family opens pizzeria downtown on Fourth Street

So Brother’s will have a thin and foldable but crispy homemade crust; a homemade pizza sauce with herbs and spices but no garlic or onion; and aged mozzarella.

Mike said that it will not be like the pizza served at Whitaker, which is a straight New York-style.

Brother’s will serve a few other kinds of pizza, too: Sicilian, square with a thick crust and tomato-onion sauce; the “Nonna” (grandma) pizza, square with a thin crust; and stuffed pizza. Thick-crust pan pizza will be offered as a special.

Pizzas start as low as $9.50 for a 12-inch Jersey cheese pizza, going up to $22.50 for stuffed pizzas.

Brother’s also will sell pizza by the slice starting at $3. “We’ll always have slices in the display case, and we’ll do some specials there, like alfredo or chicken pesto. We’ll also have some crazy toppings like hot dogs and French fries,” Mike said.

The menu also includes about a dozen each of hot and cold subs, plus appetizers, salads and desserts.

Subs use Boar’s Head deli meats. Cold subs ($7.50 to $10.50) include roast beef; cheese; prosciutto and mozzarella; and ham, cheese and capicola. “We also have the Belly Buster, which has a combination of all the meats,” Mike said.