Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina will hold a takeout version of its Farm to Fourth fundraising dinner this year.
Farm to Fourth will consist of a curbside pickup dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 13.
Farm to Fourth was conceived by the Winston-Salem Journal in 2016 as an event to showcase local farms and chefs. Second Harvest took over the event in 2019.
In previous years, it has been an outdoor dinner with tables set up in the middle of Fourth Street in downtown Winston-Salem.
Second Harvest decided to go ahead with the event this year as a takeout dinner because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year's dinner will feature participation from chefs at such restaurants as Canteen Market & Bistro, The Katharine Brasserie and Bar and Bobby Boy Bakeshop.
Tickets are $150 or two, $300 for four or $450 for six. That includes cocktail mix, hors d'oeuvres, salads, entrées, side dishes, bread and dessert. Patron and benefactor tickets, including wine and donation recognition are available at an additional charge.
Reservations must be made in advance.
For more information or to make a reservation, visit https://secure.qgiv.com/event/farmtofourth.
