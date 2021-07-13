Farmer conducts 'big experiment' on 30 acres in Lewisville

Layher has carried on with the couple’s vision for Y River Farm, but progress has been slow. “We tried to hit the ground running, but the ground is terrible,” he said. “There is no soil life — no micronutrients — and that’s what I’m trying to fix.”

Layher laments the fact that so many fruit and vegetables don’t taste the way they should. He longs to reproduce watermelons, corn and more the way he remembers it tasting when he was a child. In short, he wants to farm sustainably, without pesticides or chemical fertilizers. “I’m not organic, but I don’t worry about that. My goal is to grow good food,” he said. “Instead of spending time trying to get certified organic, I spend my time trying to get things to grow right,” he said.

The key to that, Layher said, is creating a rich soil. That has been an uphill battle so far.

When he bought the property, most of the grape vines already had been pulled. But the land, after years of chemical spraying common to the wine industry, was not in good shape.