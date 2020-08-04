East Bend now has a farmers market
The first East Bend Farmers Market was held Aug. 1 with about 10 vendors.
Subsequent markets are planned for the foreseeable future each Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon outside O’Henry’s restaurant, 10225 N.C. 67 in East Bend.
Vendors last week included Niki’s Pickles, Bee Labs Apiary, Patterson Farm and Nursery, Old Richmond Farms, Bootleg Urban Farm, Apple and Green, and more.
Items for sale included plants, flowers, honey,spices, meats and produce.
The market is being organized by James Douglas, who said he was inspired by the many growers in the area but lack of markets or stores nearby.
For more information, visits the East Bend Farmers Market Facebook page or contact Douglas at (336) 655-5800 or jdouglas @randomtaskmgmt.com.
