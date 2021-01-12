Fast-casual chicken restaurant opening in Winston-Salem's old First Street Draught House building

Noble Food & Pursuits, which owns Rooster’s: A Noble Grille, and Durban Hospitality Group, are planning to open a Bossy Beulah’s Chicken Shack in Winston-Salem. The restaurant will move into the former First Street Draught House building at 1500 W. First St., at the intersection with Hawthorne Road.
Noble Food & Pursuits, founded by chef Jim Noble, opened the first Bossy Beulah’s Chicken Shack in Charlotte in 2019.
Noble’s other restaurants include two Rooster’s locations in Charlotte, as well as Noble Smoke and King’s Kitchen, both also in Charlotte.
Durban, which began as a commercial real-estate company in Charlotte, has developed such Charlotte businesses as Suffolk Punch Brewing, Take 5 Oil Change and Big Bear Shelving.
Jim Noble, who began his career with a restaurant in High Point, has for years had only one Triad restaurant.
Bossy Beulah’s is named after Noble’s great aunt, who taught Noble how to fry chicken.
The restaurant specializes in fried chicken sandwiches made from scratch using chicken from Joyce Farms, which is based in Winston-Salem. It also will serve beer and wine.
The 2,200-square-foot restaurant has seating for 40 to 60 at full capacity, including some outdoor seating.
The First Street Draught House was for many years a successful restaurant run by Lance and Michele Sawyer. They closed it in 2018 to concentrate on their other business, Red Clay Gourmet, which makes pimento cheese.
Noble’s Food & Pursuits plans to open Bossy Beulah’s in Winston-Salem this summer.
Noble's restaurants in Charlotte have been criticized for what has been called Jim Noble's anti-LGBTQ activism, in particular his objection to expanding a Charlotte nondiscrimination ordinance back in 2015. But he has not been accused of any discrimination in his restaurants.
Noble declined to comment directly to such criticism this week except to say, “Our purpose is simple—to make the best chicken sandwiches for everybody. Food brings people together and that’s what we will continue to do.”
Noble, an ordained pastor, also has a reputation for charitable works in Charlotte. His nonprofit King's Kitchen was designed to employ people trying to cope with homelessness and addiction. And Noble's Charlotte-Mecklenburg Dream Kitchen is credited with distributing 140,000 meals to those in need during the coronavirus pandemic.
For more information, visit www.bossybeulahs.com.
