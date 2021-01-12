Fast-casual chicken restaurant opening in Winston-Salem's old First Street Draught House building

The First Street Draught House was for many years a successful restaurant run by Lance and Michele Sawyer. They closed it in 2018 to concentrate on their other business, Red Clay Gourmet, which makes pimento cheese.

Noble’s Food & Pursuits plans to open Bossy Beulah’s in Winston-Salem this summer.

Noble's restaurants in Charlotte have been criticized for what has been called Jim Noble's anti-LGBTQ activism, in particular his objection to expanding a Charlotte nondiscrimination ordinance back in 2015. But he has not been accused of any discrimination in his restaurants.

Noble declined to comment directly to such criticism this week except to say, “Our purpose is simple—to make the best chicken sandwiches for everybody. Food brings people together and that’s what we will continue to do.”

Noble, an ordained pastor, also has a reputation for charitable works in Charlotte. His nonprofit King's Kitchen was designed to employ people trying to cope with homelessness and addiction. And Noble's Charlotte-Mecklenburg Dream Kitchen is credited with distributing 140,000 meals to those in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

For more information, visit www.bossybeulahs.com.

@mhastingsWSJ

