Fast-casual chicken restaurant opening Winston-Salem's old First Street Draught House building

Noble Food & Pursuits, which owns Rooster’s: A Noble Grille, and Durban Hospitality Group, is planning to open a Bossy Beulah’s Chicken Shack in Winston-Salem. The restaurant will move into the former First Street Draught House building at 1500 W. First St., at the intersection with Hawthorne Road.

Noble Food & Pursuits, founded by chef Jim Noble, opened the first Bossy Beulah’s Chicken Shack in Charlotte in 2019.

Noble’s other restaurants include two Rooster’s locations in Charlotte, as well as Noble Smoke and King’s Kitchen, both also in Charlotte.

Durban, which began as a commercial real-estate company in Charlotte, has developed such Charlotte businesses as Suffolk Punch Brewing, Take 5 Oil Change and Big Bear Shelving.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Noble, who began his career with a restaurant in High Point, has for years had only one Triad restaurant.

Bossy Beulah’s is named after Noble’s great aunt, who taught Noble how to fry chicken.

The restaurant specializes in fried chicken sandwiches made from scratch using chicken from Joyce Farms, which is based in Winston-Salem.