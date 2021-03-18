Fast-food veteran opens Papa Lee's Grill on New Walkertown Road

Lee Price has worked in fast food for almost all of his adult life. But now he’s doing it his way.

Price opened his first restaurant, Papa Lee’s Grill, on March 15 at 2600 New Walkertown Road, in the former Zesto Burgers & Ice Cream spot.

Price, 52, is a 20-year veteran of McDonald’s restaurants who more recently spent seven years at Bojangles.

When Zesto opened in 2018, manager Algenon Cash called in Price for the first few months to help get the restaurant on its feet.

Papa Lee’s Grill Address: 2600 New Walkertown Road Phone: 336-546-7972 Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday Facebook: @papaleesgrillws

Zesto, owned by Goler Community Development Corporation, closed over the summer due to the pandemic. Michael Suggs, the president of Goler, said that Goler still owns the property and is the landlord for Papa Lee’s Grill, but it does not have a stake in the new business.

Price said that, after leaving Bojangles in 2017, he was in semi-retirement. “But even back then, I was thinking about the idea for Papa Lee’s,” he said.