Fiddlin' Fish teams up with Disco Turkeys for new IPA

Fiddlin' Fish Brewing Co. has created a new beer in collaboration with the Carolina Disco Turkeys baseball team.

The new beer is a West Coast IPA that is "a far-out mutation of our Disco Dolphin West Coast IPA and features bright tropical fruit notes and aromas of pineapple and stone fruit," Fiddlin' Fish said in a statement.

The new Disco Turkey West Coast IPA is currently available on draft and in cans at Fiddlin' Fish, 772 N. Trade St.

The Carolina Disco Turkeys, a member of the All-American Amateur Baseball Association, will start the season with home games May 27 and 28 at Truist Stadium.

For more information, visit fiddlinfish.com or discoturkeys.com.

336-727-7394 @mhastingsWSJ

