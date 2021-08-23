 Skip to main content
Fiesta 2021 alternative will include movie and concert
Fiesta 2021 alternative will include movie and concert

West End Mambo

West End Mambo is scheduled to play Sept. 10 as part of Fiesta 2021.

 Courtesy West End Mambo/

The Hispanic League has come up with alternative ways to celebrate Fiesta this year, given the continuing coronavirus pandemic.

Rather than have its usual street festival, the league will offer a free movie and free concert spread over two nights.

From 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Sept. 9, outside at  617 Waughtown St. - home of La Tortilleria tortilla factory -  the Hispanic League will show the film "Mi Mundial (Home Team)." Based on a book by Daniel Baldi, this coming-of-age movie follows Tito as he goes from living a quiet village life with his poor family to playing soccer with a big team in the city. Admission is free but there is a $25 suggested donation for each vehicle.

From 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds, the league will sponsor a series of dance and music performances. Performers will include Mariachi Los Galleros, Ballet Folklorico Corazón De Mexico and West End Mambo. Admission is free. 

There will be food trucks offering Latin foods on both nights. 

Attendees will have the option of remaining in their cars for performances, to optimize social distancing, but also may bring lawn chairs.

The league also is coordinating with the Forsyth County Health Dept. to offer free vaccines during the Sept. 10 event. 

The league also will present a concert by the Grammy-award-winning Marlow Rosado & his Latin Jazz Ensemble on Sept. 30 at the Ramkat. 

For more information, visit www.hispanicleague.org.

336-727-7394

@mhastingsWSJ

Breaking News