Fiesta will return downtown Sept. 10

The Hispanic League's Fiesta will return to downtown Winston-Salem from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 10.

This year's Fiesta, a celebration of Hispanic/Latino culture, will be on Poplar Street, Spruce Street, Holly Avenue, Winston-Square Park, Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts and the nearby Loewy Building and Arts Council parking areas.

This will be the first full Fiesta celebration since 2019. Fiesta was completely canceled in 2020, and last year the league organized movie and concert nights in lieu of a larger festival.

The 2022 festival will include live music, arts and crafts vendors, kids’ activities and a variety of Hispanic food vendors.

Parking will be available in public garages at 4 ½ and Poplar streets, and on Cherry Street near Embassy Suites.

Fiesta admission is free, the festival will be held rain or shine.

For more information, visit hispanicleague.org.