Fill your glass with good cheer — and homemade eggnog — this season

Tis the season to raise a glass, to toast a good year that’s ending (maybe) or a better year to come (more likely, given the ongoing pandemic).
But whatever kind of toast you’re making, there’s no beverage that says holiday quite like eggnog.
Eggnog is an American twist on English posset — a hot drink in which the yolks and whites of eggs were whipped with wine, cider or ale. Colonial Americans added dairy, coming up with a drink that combined cream with rum, brandy or whiskey. The first written reference to eggnog came in 1796, in an account of a breakfast at the City Tavern in Philadelphia, according to the Oxford Companion to American Food and Drink, edited by Andrew F. Smith.
By the late 1830s, American cookbooks were offering eggnog recipes with eggs, cream, sugar mixed with liquor or sherry, and sprinkled with nutmeg ¯ pretty much the same thing we enjoy today — and it also was in the 19th century that eggnog became associated with Christmas and New Year’s.
Of course, nowadays people are just as likely to encounter nonalcoholic eggnog. But it’s notable that distiller Evan Williams makes a popular eggnog pre-mixed with its bourbon, available at North Carolina ABC stores, and that even one of the popular nonalcoholic versions sold in supermarkets carries the brand name of the distiller Southern Comfort.
Yet true eggnog that really makes the senses swoon is still made at home — if by increasingly few folks. The good news is it is relatively quick and easy to do.
Beyond the alcohol or no-alcohol decision, though, home cooks have another one to make: raw or cooked.
Traditional eggnog uses raw eggs. Most Americans shy away from eating them, because they do carry a risk of salmonella food poisoning. The risk is low, said to be one in 20,000, according to WedMD.com, but it is there, and it is higher for seniors, children, pregnant women and anyone with a weakened immune system. Because salmonella can cause serious illness or even be life-threatening, the Centers for Disease Control recommends that everyone avoiding eating raw eggs.
In response, a cooked version that basically uses a custard sauce instead of the traditional raw mixture was developed many years ago. Most people are used to that version now — that’s more or less what you get when you buy store-bought eggnog. The cartons will invariably be labeled “pasteurized” or “ultra-pasteurized,” indicating that the contents have been heated to a temperature high enough to kill any possible salmonella bacteria.
But cooks can still make eggnog the traditional way at home thanks to pasteurized eggs. Because of the gentle heating method of pasteurization, these look and behave like raw eggs but are as safe as fully cooked eggs.
Below, then are recipes for both types of eggnog. Both contain almost the exact same ingredients. The main difference is the inclusion of beaten egg whites in the traditional version. The beaten whites create a frothier, fluffier and lighter style of eggnog. The cooked version — again, think custard sauce — tends to be denser and richer, especially as it is almost always topped with whipped cream.
To make the traditional eggnog, you first separate eggs into yolks and whites. The yolks are beaten with sugar, milk, cream and vanilla. The whites are beaten separately — an electric mixer with a whisk is handy for that — then folded into the yolk mixture. Once poured into a glass, the mixture is sprinkled with a tiny amount of nutmeg.
You want freshly grated nutmeg if you can get it, but not too much. You definitely don’t want to skip the nutmeg, either. It’s the defining flavor of the drink.
This process is pretty easy and takes less than 15 minutes.
The only challenging part for novices is beating the egg whites. Here are a few tips:
- Be sure that no bits of yolks get in your whites.
- Be sure the mixing bowl is thoroughly dry. Just a drop of two of water can impede the successful formation of fluffy beaten whites.
- Avoid overbeating the whites. You need only soft peaks. The rookie mistake is to not know when to stop — and overbeaten whites will start to break down, becoming watery and grainy. So quit while you are ahead.
- Add the beaten whites to the yolk mixture just before serving.
- Fold in the whites gently so as not to deflate them.
The cooked version is slightly more involved because, well, you have to cook the mixture — and then you have to chill it. But the process is similar. You beat egg yolks and sugar. (Whites are not used here, so save them for something else.) You then scald your milk and cream, and drizzle in a few tablespoons of the hot mixture into the yolk mixture to temper the eggs — to gradually heat the yolks without scrambling them. Then you slowly cook the milk and yolk mixture all together until it thickens enough to coat the back of a wooden spoon, and add some vanilla. At that point, the mixture should measure about 160 degrees on an instant read thermometer and any potential bacteria will be killed.
Once your custardy mixture cools to room temperature, transfer it to the fridge to chill. Meanwhile, whip some cream. Then it’s just a matter of pouring, topping with a big dollop of whipped cream and that signature sprinkle of nutmeg.
After making both the classic and cooked eggnogs the other day, I tasted them side by side with two popular supermarket brands, Southern Comfort and Nellie’s.
Both — and made with corn syrup artificial flavors and other ingredients such as guar gum and annatto — were fine, though I preferred the Southern Comfort. But they paled next to the pure and clean flavors of the six-ingredient, all natural homemade eggnogs.
So give yourself a special treat this holiday and make some homemade eggnog.
Did I mention that leftovers make a great coffee creamer?
Michael Hastings: My top 5 dining stories of 2021
The effects of the coronavirus pandemic continued to dominate local restaurant news in 2021. There were fewer closures this year and a welcome return of customers to dining rooms. Still, many restaurants had an even harder year than 2020 as they dealt with a labor shortage, price increases and supply-chain issues with everything from takeout containers to cooking oil to liquor.
This spring, many restaurants were caught off guard when customers returned in droves while staffing levels remained shrunken from the past ye…
A combination of factors, including factory shutdowns, global shipping delays and a lack of trucks and truck drivers, caused many a shortage o…
Some restaurants struggled more than others during the pandemic, paring menus, reducing staff to (sometimes unpaid) family members — doing any…
In some ways, caterers were hit even harder than restaurants during the pandemic because they specialized in parties and other big gatherings …
Wine Merchants closed its restaurant dining room and turned the space into a store featuring local foods — another example of the creativity o…
336-727-7394
@mhastingswsj