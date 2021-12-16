Fill your glass with good cheer — and homemade eggnog — this season

Cooked Eggnog

Makes about 12 servings

2 cups whole milk

2 cups heavy cream, divided use

6 egg yolks

¾ cup superfine or granulated sugar (See Note), plus more for whipped cream

1 teaspoon vanilla extract, plus more for whipped cream

½ cup dark rum or more to taste, optional

Freshly grated nutmeg

1. Heat milk and 1 cup of the cream until hot in a saucepan over medium heat. Meanwhile, in a mixing bowl, whisk egg yolks and sugar until well combined. Gradually drizzle some hot dairy into the egg mixture, whisking constantly. (This tempers the eggs to help prevent them from scrambling.) Once you have tempered the eggs – a half cup of add hot dairy should do it – transfer the mixture into the saucepan with remaining dairy. Cook, stirring almost constantly and reducing heat if eggs start to scramble, until temperature reaches 160 degrees or mixture thickens enough to coat the back of the spoon. (This also can be done in a double boiler.) Remove from heat. If necessary, strain through a sieve to remove any solids. Stir in vanilla and rum, if using. Cool to room temperature, then cover and chill thoroughly, about 4 hours.

2. In a clean, dry bowl, whisk remaining 1 cup heavy cream until it forms soft peaks; beat in granulated sugar and vanilla to taste (about ¼ cup and a teaspoon, respectively).. When ready to serve, pour eggnog into glasses. Serve with a dollop of whipped cream and sprinkle of nutmeg on top of each glass. (Alternatively, the whipped cream can be folded into the custard mixture.)

Recipe from Michael Hastings