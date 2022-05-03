Fine Wines of NC announces 2022 awards at gala

Fine Wines of NC held its first gala since 2019 on April 29 at the Millennium Center in downtown Winston-Salem.
More than 200 people attended a five-course dinner with N.C. wine pairings as well as the award ceremony for the best wines of 2022.
The following wines won gold medals this year as part of the NC Fine Wines Showcase:
- Best in Show & Best White: Raffaldini Vineyards Vermentino Superiore 2021
- Best Red: Sanctuary Vineyards Double Barrel 2019
- Best Hybrid: Marked Tree Vineyard Chardonel 2021
- Best Sparkling: Piccione Vineyards Vino di Lusso 2019
- Best Rosé: Stony Knoll Vineyards, Vintner’s Bliss Rose 2021
- Best Dessert/Port: Windsor Run Cellars Midnight Run Grand Reserve 2012.
Other gold-medal winners, designated as part of the NC Fine Wines Case, were Marked Tree Vineyard Gruner Veltliner 2021, Stone Ashe Vineyards Sauvignon Blanc 2021, Jones von Drehle Vineyards Merlot 2015, Jones von Drehle Vineyards Petit Verdot 2017, Dynamis Estate Wines The Mountain 2019, Stone Ashe Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon 2019, and Raffaldini Vineyards Sagrantino 2019.
For more information visit, ncfinewines.com
