Finnigan's reopens - with takeout only for now

Finnigan’s Wake is open again – on a limited basis.

The restaurant is doing takeout only this week as it gears up for a full opening of the dining room and patio.

The popular restaurant that Philip “Opie” Kirby ran for 15 years at 620 Trade Street closed last October but later was sold to Brian Cole, whose Cole Group is a partner in Silver Moon Saloon, Hoots Beer Co. and Carlisle’s Pub. Cole also has an event company, Random Task Management.

Cole officially reopened Finnigan’s at 4 p.m. July 21.

He said that the decision to open for takeout only is temporary and a bit of a “happy accident.”

Cole is still waiting for ABC permits. He also said this presented a good opportunity for finishing training the kitchen staff.

He said that Finnigan’s could open its dining room and patio as early as next week.

Temporary hours for the takeout menu are 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday.

Cole said he is opening with the “exact same” menu that Finnigan’s used under Kirby’s ownership. So customers can get their Scotch eggs, Sammy’s Southwest chicken wrap, fish and chips and other favorites this week.

Customers can call in orders for pickup at (336) 723-0322 or stop by.

For more information, visit finniganswake.com or @FinnigansWake on Facebook.