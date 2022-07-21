 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Finnigan's reopens - with takeout only for now

  Updated
Philip "Opie" Kirby, the owner of Finnigan's Wake Irish Pub and Kitchen

Finnigan’s Wake is open again – on a limited basis.

The restaurant is doing takeout only this week as it gears up for a full opening of the dining room and patio.

Finnigan's Wake

Finnigan's Wake is at 620 N. Trade St.

The popular restaurant that Philip “Opie” Kirby ran for 15 years at 620 Trade Street closed last October but later was sold to Brian Cole, whose Cole Group is a partner in Silver Moon Saloon, Hoots Beer Co. and Carlisle’s Pub. Cole also has an event company, Random Task Management.

Brian Cole

Brian Cole and his Cole Group bought Finnigan's Wake from original owner Philip "Opie'" Kirby.

Cole officially reopened Finnigan’s at 4 p.m. July 21.

He said that the decision to open for takeout only is temporary and a bit of a “happy accident.”

Finnigan's Wake

Finnigan's Wake is reopening for takeout only for a week or two before reopening the dining room.

Cole is still waiting for ABC permits. He also said this presented a good opportunity for finishing training the kitchen staff.

Finnigan's Wake

Finnigan's Wake is at 620 N. Trade St. in the Downtown Arts District.

He said that Finnigan’s could open its dining room and patio as early as next week.

Temporary hours for the takeout menu are 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday.

Cole said he is opening with the “exact same” menu that Finnigan’s used under Kirby’s ownership. So customers can get their Scotch eggs, Sammy’s Southwest chicken wrap, fish and chips and other favorites this week.

Finnigan's Wake

Finnigan's Wake is at 620 N. Trade St. 

Customers can call in orders for pickup at (336) 723-0322 or stop by.

For more information, visit finniganswake.com or @FinnigansWake on Facebook.

336-727-7394

@mhastingsWSJ

