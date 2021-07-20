Finnigan's Wake stops brunch service, citing staff shortage

Finnigan's Wake, at 620 N. Trade St. downtown, has decided to close on Sundays because of a staff shortage. It will discontinue its Sunday brunch service for the immediate future.

Like many other restaurants dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, Finnigan's Wake has struggled to return to pre-COVID staffing levels this spring and summer as more customers began eating out again.

In a Facebook posting, owner Philip "Opie" Kirby said, "The reality of owning a restaurant in 2021 is that it is extremely difficult due to staffing shortages. Finnigan's is not immune to this problem. Since re-opening in June 2020, we have been trying to add employees with less than ideal results."

Kirby praised his core staff, which has "gone above and beyond" to keep the restaurant running smoothly, and indicated that the decision to close Sundays was taken at least partly to give the staff a break.

Kirby said he hopes to get back to full staff capacity by the fall. For the time being, Finnigan's will be open from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

For more information, visit www.finniganswake.com.

336-727-7394 @mhastingsWSJ

