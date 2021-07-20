 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Finnigan's Wake stops brunch service, citing staff shortage
0 Comments

Finnigan's Wake stops brunch service, citing staff shortage

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Finnigan's Wake, at 620 N. Trade St. downtown, has decided to close on Sundays because of a staff shortage. It will discontinue its Sunday brunch service for the immediate future.

Like many other restaurants dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, Finnigan's Wake has struggled to return to pre-COVID staffing levels this spring and summer as more customers began eating out again.

In a Facebook posting, owner Philip "Opie" Kirby said, "The reality of owning a restaurant in 2021 is that it is extremely difficult due to staffing shortages. Finnigan's is not immune to this problem. Since re-opening in June 2020, we have been trying to add employees with less than ideal results."

Kirby praised his core staff, which has "gone above and beyond" to keep the restaurant running smoothly, and indicated that the decision to close Sundays was taken at least partly to give the staff a break.

Kirby said he hopes to get back to full staff capacity by the fall. For the time being, Finnigan's will be open from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

For more information, visit www.finniganswake.com.

336-727-7394

@mhastingsWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Halsey has welcomed a baby boy

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News