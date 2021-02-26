 Skip to main content
Fire — possibly arson — closes Clemmons pizzeria. Owners hope to reopen after repairs.
Pie Guys and More at 3425 Kinnamon Village in Clemmons is closed after a fire Feb. 24.

Owner Robert Wiley said the fire alarm went off at 11:21 p.m. Feb. 24, about two hours after the last employees had left for the evening.

Though no one was injured, the restaurant did suffer significant damage.

“Someone threw something through a window, and that started it,” he said.

He said the fire was mostly in the dining room but that the kitchen suffered smoke and water damage.

Clemmons Fire Chief Jerry Brooks said that the fire was being investigated as arson.

Wiley said he expects insurance to cover the damage and he does plan to reopen, hopefully in about six weeks.

“I can’t say enough positive things about the fire department and how fast they got there,” Wiley said.

Pie Guys, which opened in 2018, had been operating for takeout and delivery only since the coronavirus pandemic began last March. Wiley said that business had been good before the fire.

“I really am thankful because our business has increased almost every month,” he said. “The community in Clemmons has been so loyal.”

Wiley said he will post updates on the reopening on his website, www.pieguys.com, and Facebook page, @pieguysnc.

