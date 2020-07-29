First Watch opened its third Triad location on Monday, at 6281 Towncenter Drive in Clemmons Village West shopping center in Clemmons.
The restaurant specializes in contemporary, fresh brunch fare. Founded in California in 1983, the chain now has its headquarters to Florida. It has about 365 restaurants in 29 states, including 15 in North Carolina.
First Watch opened a restaurant at 1602 S. Stratford Road near Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem in 2019 and a restaurant at 4520 W. Wendover Ave. in Greensboro in January.
The restaurant boasts made-to-order omelets, pancakes, sandwiches and more, including a mix of traditional items and some lighter, healthier fare. The latter include house-made granola, quinoa bowls and freshly squeezed juices.
Avocado toast served with two eggs ($10.79) is a popular item. The lemon ricotta pancakes ($9.99) feature a lemon-ricotta mixture cooked into multigrain pancakes topped with lemon curd and berries.
Omelets include chile chorizo, and frittatas include smoked salmon with roasted vegetables. Other breakfast specialties include a superfoods bowl with chia seed pudding, granola and fruit ($9.29) and the Chickichanga ($10.99), a rolled and filled tortilla with eggs, chorizo, cheese and more.
Sandwiches include a BLTE ($9.99), with an egg added to the standard BLT; and Monterey Club ($10.29), with turkey, bacon, avocado and more. The menu also offers soups and salads.
The Clemmons location also includes a bar menu that is a new addition to the chain’s offerings. The Winston-Salem restaurant still does not serve alcohol; the Greensboro location does.
“This is something we started testing two years ago, and we’re slowly adding it across the company,” said regional manager Scott Crater.
First Watch’s bar menu in Clemmons is limited to seven items. Some, like the Vodka Kale Tonic, use First Watch’s fresh juices — that cocktail contains juiced kale, Fuji apple, cucumber, lemon and gluten-free vodka. Other cocktails include the Pomegranate Sunrise, with tequila, pomegranate, lime and agave nectar; and the Million Dollar Bloody Mary, with candied bacon, vodka and Bloody Mary mix. All of the cocktails sell for $8 each.
First Watch’s menu lists calories for all of its items, even its bar drinks. The chain boasts that it uses no heat lamps, microwaves or deep fryers.
The restaurant is in a former Panera Bread in Clemmons Village West shopping center, which also contains Sweet Frog Frozen Yogurt and Mossy’s Eats Ales Spirits.
The First Watch in Clemmons features the same “urban farmhouse” décor as the other Triad locations, but with a slightly different design. The Clemmons location has more windows and more natural light than the Winston-Salem location. It also retains the fireplace that was in Panera Bread. “Every location we have is a little bit different,” Crater said.
The Clemmons location is also a bit larger than the Winston-Salem store. It can seat 66 inside at 50% capacity for COVID-19 restrictions, and it currently has nine tables on the spacious patio, but could add more once restrictions are lifted.
It also was designed for bar seating, but is keeping that area closed for the time being.
First Watch also offers an app and online ordering for contact-free pickup or delivery.
