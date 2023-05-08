Clemmons is getting a Five Guys restaurant.

The website for Five Guys, known for its burgers and fries, lists a location as coming soon to 2750 Lewisville-Clemmons Road.

That location has been empty for some time, but it used to be Time to Eat, a burger and shake spot that was there from 2003 until 2018.

Renovations are in the early stages in the building. Five Guys' website says it expects to open the location in August.

It will be the fourth Five Guys to open in Forsyth County. The two locations in Winston-Salem opened in 2008. Five Guys opened a location in Kernersville in 2022.

For more information, visit fiveguys.com.