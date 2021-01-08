Food hall and more planned for spring opening of Liberty Street building

Construction is well underway at 633 N. Liberty St. for a projected May 2021 opening of ROAR, a dining and entertainment complex in the 1920s Twin City Motor Co. building at Liberty and Seventh streets. And the owner, Mayfair Street Partners, has announced details on the eight food businesses that will occupy the building.

Mayfair Street Partners bought the property in 2019, announcing plans for a food hall and more. It now says it plans to have two restaurants and six food stalls in the sprawling 42,000-square-foot, three-floored building on the northern edge of downtown.

“The framing is complete and HVAC, plumbing and electric are going in at the moment,” said Simon Burgess, Mayfair’s local managing director.

Burgess said that ROAR is taking its cue from the 1920s-style architecture of the building’s exterior in designing the interior.

The top floor is slated to hold RoSo (short for Roaring Social), a prime-rib fine-dining restaurant and entertainment venue. “It will have a 1920s Prohibition feel,” Burgess said. The restaurant will have a bar and music stage as well as duck pin bowling and golf simulators.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The main floor, at the Liberty Street Level, will hold an Italian restaurant called Est Est Est as well as Ford’s Food Hall.