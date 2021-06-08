 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Food Lion expands online ordering and pickup service
0 Comments

Food Lion expands online ordering and pickup service

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

As of June 7, Food Lion has expanded its grocery pickup service to 32 stores in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

The expansion includes Triad stores in Clemmons, Walnut Cove and Greensboro.

Using either the Food Lion To Go website or the Food Lion To Go app, customers can order and pay online for groceries and schedule a same-day pickup. Customers also can schedule a pickup up to seven days in advance.

“Continuing to expand this service to more Food Lion stores is important to us and our customers,” said Evan Harding, director of digital and e-commerce at Food Lion. “We want to give our neighbors the option to shop through the channel they prefer, in-store or online, while still ensuring they have access to fresh groceries at affordable prices.”

Food Lion To Go is available seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information or to shop online, visit shop.foodlion.com or download the free Food Lion To Go app.

336-727-7394, @mhastingsWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Chrissy Teigen's regrettable Twitter history

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News