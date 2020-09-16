Belinda Smith-Sullivan thinks of brunch as “the new dinner party” because it is such an informal, relaxed form of entertaining.
Which is all fine and dandy, except most of us are doing precious little entertaining these days as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Like many cookbook authors who sell book proposals one, two or three years before the book ever hits the market, Smith-Sullivan has released a book that would seem ill-timed when its pages encourage people to gather with friends and family and cook up a storm.
But that hasn’t dimmed Smith-Sullivan’s enthusiasm for brunch or her new book, “Let’s Brunch: 100 Recipes for the Best Meal of the Week” (Gibbs Smith, $24.99).
“Brunch is my favorite way to entertain, so I had at least half of these recipes before I started, and the other half were floating around in my head,” she said.
Smith-Sullivan spoke her home on from Edgefield County, in the heart of western South Carolina’s peach country — and about two hours’ south of Charlotte.
Smith-Sullivan actually has been planning a move to Winston-Salem — but her plans have been interrupted by the pandemic. “We’ve rented an apartment there for seven months, but we’ve only been able to spend a few weeks there,” she said.
In fact, she has been kept apart for some time from her husband, a civilian contractor for the military, because he has been quarantined in Afghanistan.
As much as she loves peach country — the inspiration for her first book, “Just Peachy” — Smith-Sullivan is looking forward to finally completing her move to Winston-Salem. “I’m a city girl, so I’m ready to get out of the country. Down here, I have to drive 22 miles to the supermarket.”
But when she does make that trip, she doubtless stocks up on biscuits, blinis and all other kinds of brunch fare.
She chose brunch as the subject of her second book partly because it has become so popular. “To me, it’s become part of the folkways. It’s just something people do on Sundays,” she said.
“This love affair I have with brunch began years ago when I lived in New York. I don’t even know that we called it brunch. But now we have a name for it. It’s the thing we do on Sundays after church. It’s just like a continuation of the Sunday fellowship that started at church.”
Or least it was before the coronavirus reared its ugly head.
Sundays now may consist of church service streamed on a computer followed by a meal with your immediate family and maybe a Zoom chat with relatives we can’t visit in person.
“Brunch doesn’t have to be 10 or 15 friends getting together,” Smith-Sullivan said.
“You can have brunch a deux — for two people. Everybody is staying home with their families — so treat yourself to brunch.
“You can even have a virtual brunch. Make an omelet and call up a friend on Zoom and eat your omelet and drink a mimosa together.”
“Let’s Brunch: 100 Recipes for the Best Meal of the Week” (Gibbs Smith, $24.99) has nine chapters that cover everything from breads to cocktails.
Among the breads are recipes for sweet potato buttermilk biscuits and rum, date and walnut bread. Smith-Sullivan also offers such bread toppings as easy Meyer lemon marmalade and hot curried peaches.
Starters include bacon deviled eggs, smoked salmon blinis and jumbo shrimp and lump crab with vodka cocktail sauce.
Eggs get their own chapter, with such recipes as spinach and goat cheese eggs Florentine with Hollandaise sauce, salmon-asparagus quiche, and Italian baked eggs and sausage in marinara sauce.
Here’s something you probably wouldn’t expect to hear from the author of a brunch cookbook: “I’m actually allergic to eggs,” Smith-Sullivan said. She can cook with them; she just avoids eating them. “I just have to make sure I have a lot of different people taste-test it for me, to make sure I’m getting the flavor profile I want.”
Part of what she likes about brunch, though, is it is not dependent on egg or even breakfast dishes. “Brunch can be anything. There are no rules,” she said. “You know what I really like for brunch — a burger with my Bellini (a cocktail of prosecco and peach puree).”
“Let’s Brunch” has a selection of soups, salads and sandwiches that includes roasted butternut squash soup with scallops, simple butter lettuce salad and croque madame. And, yes, there’s a burger — though it’s topped with an egg and bacon.
Smith-Sullivan suggests such side dishes as Mediterranean stuffed tomatoes, sweet potato medallions with currants and pecans, and collard greens and rice casserole. “That’s a family recipe from my aunt,” Smith-Sullivan said of the latter. “That is some kind of good right there.”
Among the handful of casserole and pasta dishes are seafood and chicken paella, alfredo seafood lasagna and breakfast macaroni and cheese. The mac ’n’ cheese is one of Smith-Sullivan’s favorites. And with a pound of bacon in it, what’s not to like?
Main dishes include red velvet and pecan waffles with fried chicken, breakfast steak and eggs on asparagus spears, and blackened catfish on herb grits with pineapple relish.
Desserts are not neglected. The book includes such recipes as blueberry-almond puff tarts; lemon curd and gingersnap trifle; and savory spice olive oil loaf cake, which contains rosemary, coriander, star anise, oregano and cinnamon. “That one I had to taste,” despite the presence of eggs, Smith-Sullivan said of the olive-oil cake. “That’s one I experimented with — it’s a (sweet) cake but it has all these savory spices, and I think it’s very good.”
Last but not least are a few cocktails to wet your whistle, include a classic Bellini, Creole Mary and cucumber cooler.
Smith-Sullivan hopes that “Let’s Brunch” will encourage cooks to think outside the box and try something new.
“I want people to get out of a rut and stop making the same things for breakfast and brunch. A lot of these recipes are simple. Treat yourself to something new besides eggs and toast,” she said.
“Everyone wants to be a better cook. They just need a little shove.”
