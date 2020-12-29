Food: Oliver hopes to expand cooks' horizons with familiar foods

British cookbook author Jamie Oliver focuses on simple strategies for putting dinner on the table in his book, “7 Ways: Easy Ideas for Every Day of the Week.”
The book’s chapters zero in on 18 common ingredients and ways to make them into dishes that have “maximum flavor with minimum effort.”
In other words, the purpose of “7 Ways” is “to give you new ideas for the ingredients you already know and love.”
Ingredients include all the most common proteins: chicken breast and whole chicken, salmon, ground meat, shrimp, sausages, white fish, steak and pork. But vegetables are amply represented, too, including avocado, cauliflower, broccoli, mushrooms, potatoes and sweet potatoes. Within each chapter, Oliver offers a handful of ways to use the featured ingredient. Oliver said that the idea for this book grew out of his earlier book “5 Ingredients.”
“Everywhere I go … I get asked when I’m going to write another ‘5 Ingredients,’” he said. But he said that loosening the rules a little bit allowed him to offer a lot more interesting ideas. Every recipe in the book has eight or fewer ingredients. And Oliver provides preparation time and nutritional information for every dish.
Ideas for broccoli include a creamy Gorgonzola risotto, a pesto-laced quiche and minestrone soup.
The avocado chapter offers quesadillas, avocado hollandaise over white fish, and cheesy shrimp-stuffed baked avocado halves.
Sausage dishes include a sausage and mash pie, calzone and pizza. Salmon dishes include Cajun po’boys, tacos and sweet-and-sour salmon with puffed stir-fried rice.
Among the dishes featuring peppers are red peppers stuffed with black beans, ham, and feta; and sticky miso peppers with pineapple and rice noodles.
Mushroom dishes include and mushroom and beef stir-fry, mushroom and chicken cacciatore, and mushroom cannelloni.
Ground meat is used in Mexican meatloaf, bacon rarebit burger and “a very British” Bolognese.
Potato dishes include potato lasagna with asparagus sauce; Russian potato salad with apples; and an Essex hasselback hotpot with stewed lamb.
Other dishes in the book include cauliflower and chickpea curry, sweet potato burger, eggplant Parmesan Milanese, Cajun coddled eggs, garlic shrimp kebabs, cheat’s fish and chips, sesame roast chicken, pepper-crusted steak and prosciutto pork tenderloin.
Oliver said in the book that he chose his 18 ingredients based on data about how people shopped — what they put in their shopping carts week after week. And then he came with what he hopes will be new ideas for some people on what to do with those common foods. “We know that everyone cooks the same small repertoire of recipes,” he said, “so I want to help you expand on that and arm you with some new favorites.”
