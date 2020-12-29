 Skip to main content
Food: Oliver hopes to expand cooks' horizons with familiar foods
British cookbook author Jamie Oliver focuses on simple strategies for putting dinner on the table in his book, “7 Ways: Easy Ideas for Every Day of the Week.”

The book’s chapters zero in on 18 common ingredients and ways to make them into dishes that have “maximum flavor with minimum effort.”

In other words, the purpose of “7 Ways” is “to give you new ideas for the ingredients you already know and love.”

Ingredients include all the most common proteins: chicken breast and whole chicken, salmon, ground meat, shrimp, sausages, white fish, steak and pork. But vegetables are amply represented, too, including avocado, cauliflower, broccoli, mushrooms, potatoes and sweet potatoes. Within each chapter, Oliver offers a handful of ways to use the featured ingredient. Oliver said that the idea for this book grew out of his earlier book “5 Ingredients.”

“Everywhere I go … I get asked when I’m going to write another ‘5 Ingredients,’” he said. But he said that loosening the rules a little bit allowed him to offer a lot more interesting ideas. Every recipe in the book has eight or fewer ingredients. And Oliver provides preparation time and nutritional information for every dish.

Ideas for broccoli include a creamy Gorgonzola risotto, a pesto-laced quiche and minestrone soup.

The avocado chapter offers quesadillas, avocado hollandaise over white fish, and cheesy shrimp-stuffed baked avocado halves.

Sausage dishes include a sausage and mash pie, calzone and pizza. Salmon dishes include Cajun po’boys, tacos and sweet-and-sour salmon with puffed stir-fried rice.

Among the dishes featuring peppers are red peppers stuffed with black beans, ham, and feta; and sticky miso peppers with pineapple and rice noodles.

Mushroom dishes include and mushroom and beef stir-fry, mushroom and chicken cacciatore, and mushroom cannelloni.

Ground meat is used in Mexican meatloaf, bacon rarebit burger and “a very British” Bolognese.

Potato dishes include potato lasagna with asparagus sauce; Russian potato salad with apples; and an Essex hasselback hotpot with stewed lamb.

Other dishes in the book include cauliflower and chickpea curry, sweet potato burger, eggplant Parmesan Milanese, Cajun coddled eggs, garlic shrimp kebabs, cheat’s fish and chips, sesame roast chicken, pepper-crusted steak and prosciutto pork tenderloin.

Oliver said in the book that he chose his 18 ingredients based on data about how people shopped — what they put in their shopping carts week after week. And then he came with what he hopes will be new ideas for some people on what to do with those common foods. “We know that everyone cooks the same small repertoire of recipes,” he said, “so I want to help you expand on that and arm you with some new favorites.”

Jamie Oliver's "7 Ways: Easy Ideas for Every Day of the Week"

 Flatiron Books
British cookbook author Jamie Oliver

Creamy Broccoli Risotto

Makes: 4 servings

6 cups veg or chicken stock

1 head of broccoli (13 ounces)

1 onion

2 anchovy fillets in oil

1½ cups risotto rice

½ a bunch of Italian parsley (½ ounce)

1 lemon

2 ounces Gorgonzola cheese

1. Bring the stock to a gentle simmer over a low heat. Trim the tough end off the broccoli stalk, cut the florets into small pieces and finely chop the remaining stalk. Peel and finely chop the onion, then place in a large high-sided pan on a medium heat, along with the chopped broccoli stalk and 1 tablespoon of olive oil. Cook for 10 minutes, or until softened, stirring regularly, then stir in the anchovies, followed by the rice to toast for 2 minutes.

2. Add a ladleful of stock and wait until it’s been fully absorbed before adding another, stirring constantly and adding ladlefuls of stock until the rice is cooked – it will need 16 to 18 minutes. Halfway through, stir in the broccoli florets.

3. Meanwhile, tear the top leafy half of the parsley into a pestle and mortar and pound into a paste with a pinch of sea salt. Squeeze in half the lemon juice and muddle in 2 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil.

4. Crumble most of the cheese into the risotto, squeeze in the remaining lemon juice, beat together, then season to perfection. Add an extra ladleful of stock to make it oozy, then turn the heat off. Cover and leave to relax for 2 minutes. Crumble over the remaining cheese, drizzle with the parsley oil and serve.

— Recipe from “7 Ways: Easy Ideas for Every Day of the Week” (Flatiron Books)

My Kinda Butter Chicken

2 to 3 fresh mixed-color chiles

12 oz ripe mixed-color cherry tomatoes

4 cloves of garlic

1 2½-inch piece of fresh ginger

1 tablespoon garam masala

4 heaping tablespoons plain yogurt

2 skinless boneless chicken breasts (about 5 ounces each)

2 tablespoons smooth cashew butter

1. Halve and seed the chiles. Place in a large non-stick frying pan on a high heat with the tomatoes and blacken all over, turning occasionally. Meanwhile, peel the garlic and ginger, and finely grate into a large bowl. Add most of the garam masala, a pinch of sea salt and black pepper and 1 tablespoon of yogurt. Deeply score the chicken breasts at ½-inch intervals, then massage with the marinade.

2. Once charred, remove the tomatoes and chilies to a board, returning the pan to a medium heat with ½ tablespoon of olive oil and the chicken. Cook and char for 10 minutes, turning halfway, while you pinch off and discard the tomato skins and roughly chop 1 to 2 of the chiles, to taste. Remove the gnarly chicken from the pan and go in with the tomatoes, chopped chiles and cashew butter. Pour in 1 cup of boiling kettle water and stir to pick up the sticky bits. Let it bubble vigorously for 2 minutes and once it starts to thicken, return the chicken to the pan, turning in the sauce for a final 2 minutes, or until cooked through, then remove to a board. Off the heat, season the sauce to perfection, then ripple through the remaining yogurt. Slice the chicken and serve with the remaining chili and garam masala.

— Recipe from “7 Ways: Easy Ideas for Every Day of the Week” (Flatiron Books)

Crispy Salmon Tacos

Makes: 2 servings

5½ ounces ripe mixed-color cherry tomatoes

1 small ripe mango

½ a small ripe avocado

2 scallions

2 salmon fillets, skin on, scaled, pin-boned (about 4.5 ounces each)

2 heaping teaspoons Cajun seasoning

4 small tortillas

2 limes

1. Quarter the cherry tomatoes. Pit, peel and roughly chop the mango. Scoop out the avocado and finely slice. Trim and finely slice the scallions. Carefully cut the skin off the salmon and place it in a non-stick frying pan on a medium-high heat to crisp up on both sides. Pat the Cajun seasoning all over the salmon fillets, then fry for 5 minutes, turning to get them golden on each of their sides. Once the skin is crispy, move it to sit on top of the salmon.

2. Meanwhile, use tongs to toast the tortillas directly over the flame of your gas stove for 15 seconds, or use a hot pan. Sprinkle the mango, avocado and scallions over the tortillas, then flake over the salmon and crack over the skin. Toss the tomatoes and the juice of 1 lime in the residual heat of the pan for 30 seconds, then spoon over the tortillas. Serve with lime wedges, for squeezing over.

— Recipe from “7 Ways: Easy Ideas for Every Day of the Week” (Flatiron Books)

