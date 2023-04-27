A Greensboro husband and wife have brought two cultures together in their food-truck business, which has been making the rounds throughout the Triad.

Nidal Bouresslan, a native of Lebanon, came to the United States as a young adult, first to California, then to North Carolina.

“I came to North Carolina to visit a friend from high school, and I just stayed,” he said.

It turns out he had a good reason for staying. “We actually met the first day he was in North Carolina and we hit it off really well,” said Missie Bouresslan, who grew up in Greensboro and Browns Summit.

The two married in 2006. By 2012, they had gone into business together, selling food at fairs and festivals, as well as doing some catering.

“We did that up until the COVID pandemic - and then there was nothing,” Missie Bouresslan said. “The food truck was born of the need to pivot - a need to continue to be able to work.”

They launched their food truck, The Local & the Lebanese, on Sept. 11, 2021 – its name describing not only the couple but the food they serve.

The truck has been working throughout the Triad. It alternates Wednesday evenings between Joymongers Brewing Co. in Greensboro and Joymongers Beer Hall in Winston-Salem.

The truck’s menu mixes authentic Lebanese with American fare. “You go from very authentic Lebanese cuisine - famous street food like chicken shawarma, kofta and falafel – to the feta burger,” Nidal said. “You feel like travel to the Mediterranean and you come back.”

It also has kids’ favorites and vegan options.

“We want to appeal to the whole family,” Missie said. “We felt it was important not to leave anyone out.”

The truck typically will serve a smaller menu at lunchtime bookings and a larger menu at evening events.

The shawarma is chicken cooked with sumac and other Mediterranean spices that Nidal brings back from Lebanon when he goes to visit family each winter. The kofta is a skewered meatball. The falafel is made from Nidal’s grandmother’s recipe.

All are served on pita, usually with lettuce and tomato and, in some cases, tzatziki or another sauce. They also serve gyro, hummus and veggie pitas.

On the American side of the menu are classic and Carolina-style burgers, steak and cheese or chicken and cheese subs, chicken tenders and hot dogs. The feta burger includes not only feta, but grilled mushrooms and onions, house dressing and house-made garlic mayonnaise.

All the burgers and sandwiches come with fries, and most sell for $12.95 to $13.95.

The salad and dessert menus are equally split: Customers can choose a regular house or Mediterranean salad, and baklava or fried pie.

“We wanted to offer people some staples they are used to,” Missie said. “I like to say it’s taste of there or a taste of here.”