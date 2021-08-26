Food truck festival planned Sept. 12 in downtown Winston-Salem

The Winston-Salem Food Truck Festival is planned for 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, on Liberty Street, between Fifth and Seventh streets, downtown.

About 20 food trucks are expected to attend. They include Que Viva Latin Street Grill, The Corner Venezuelan Food, Fresh Catch Seafood Shack, Hickory Tree Turkey Barbecue and Ethio-Indi Alkaline & Vegan Cuisine.

There will be live music, beer and wine, and artists finishing murals at ARTivity on the Green. There also will be art activities for kids, including a chalk-art contest.

The festival is organized by Shari Kumiega, who has been organizing Greensboro's food-truck festivals since 2012. She first held the Winston-Salem Food Truck Festival in 2019.

For more information, visit www.winstonsalemfoodtruckfestival.com.

336-727-7394 @mhastingsWSJ

