 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Food truck festival planned Sept. 12 in downtown Winston-Salem
0 Comments

Food truck festival planned Sept. 12 in downtown Winston-Salem

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Que Viva Latin Street Grill

Que Viva Latin Street Grill on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2019, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.

 Allison Lee Isley/Journal

The Winston-Salem Food Truck Festival is planned for 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, on Liberty Street, between Fifth and Seventh streets, downtown. 

About 20 food trucks are expected to attend. They include Que Viva Latin Street Grill, The Corner Venezuelan Food, Fresh Catch Seafood Shack, Hickory Tree Turkey Barbecue and Ethio-Indi Alkaline & Vegan Cuisine.

There will be live music, beer and wine, and artists finishing murals at ARTivity on the Green. There also will be art activities for kids, including a chalk-art contest.

The festival is organized by Shari Kumiega, who has been organizing Greensboro's food-truck festivals since 2012. She first held the Winston-Salem Food Truck Festival in 2019.

For more information, visit www.winstonsalemfoodtruckfestival.com.

336-727-7394

@mhastingsWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Spice Girls planning to launch an online game

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News