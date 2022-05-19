Food truck festival set for May 29 on Liberty Street

The Winston-Salem Food Truck Festival will be from 1 to 7 p.m. May 29 on North Liberty Street downtown.

The festival will include about 20 food trucks, including such local favorites as Que Viva, Smokiin Mac and Hickory Tree Turkey BBQ. Other trucks include Cousins Maine Lobster, Naked Empanadas, Crispy Gyoza and Jamaica Coast Catering.

There will be vendors, art and kids' activities. Entertainment will include shag and samba dancers, as well as music by the League of Ordinary Gentlemen. Radar Brewing Co. will be selling beer.

This will be the third Winston-Salem Food Truck Festival. Organizer Shari Kumiega held the first Winston-Salem Food Truck Festival in 2019. The second one was held last September.

Kumiega said she would like to hold the festival twice a year, but she said she expects this to be the last festival on Liberty Street, simply because of the increase in food and other businesses on the street. "I'm pretty sure we'll be moving, because I don't want to take away from other businesses."

This year, the festival stretches from Fifth to Seventh streets. ROAR, which has two restaurants and Fords Food Hall, is within that footprint, though Kumiega said she has worked to keep trucks away from the entrance.

Kumiega mentioned Ninth St., in the area around Radar and Wiseman Brewing, as a possible new site.

Kumiega also organizes the Greensboro Food Truck Festival, which was held in April this year and is next scheduled for Aug. 28

336-727-7394 @mhastingsWSJ

