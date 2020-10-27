Food: Truck owner opens Food Freaks restaurant in Mocksville

Food Freaks Unique Burger — next to Miller’s Restaurant, a Mocksville icon since 1952 — is open six days a week for lunch and dinner.

It offers indoor and patio dining and has craft beer on tap. An outdoor shelter off the patio has been playing host to live bands a couple nights a week.

The restaurant can seat about 30 inside. Food Freaks is following social-distancing guidelines in its placement of tables, but is not requiring masks.

The patio can seat more than 60.

For now, at least, the restaurant will stick to counter service. Cassidy is planning to redo a window so that he can offer window service for customers who want to order from the patio without entering the restaurant. He hopes to have that available next month.

Cassidy said he signed a lease for the building in November 2019 and was almost ready to open this March. “We were about two weeks away when (the coronavirus pandemic) hit,” he said. Then there were delays in permits and construction, as well as the uncertainty of opening in these times. “We were asking, ‘Should we open?’ ‘How should we open?'”