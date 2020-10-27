Food: Truck owner opens Food Freaks restaurant in Mocksville

The owner of Food Freaks food truck is making another stab at a brick-and-mortar restaurant, this time in Mocksville.
Brandon Cassidy began doing takeout at the former Miller’s Pizza Barn at 720 Wilkesboro St. in Mocksville in July and opened for dining in this month.
Food Freaks Unique Burger Co. offers all of the truck’s over-the-top, loaded burgers, plus a few new items.
“I combine everyday common flavors in a way most people wouldn’t think of doing,” Cassidy said of his burgers. “That’s been my thing from day one.”
Cassidy began operating his food truck in 2013, and soon became known for such “stuffed” burgers as The Elvis — with bourbon-glazed apples, bacon jam, Cheddar cheese and banana-peanut-butter chutney.
His truck became a regular vendor at the annual Dixie Classic Fair (now Carolina Classic Fair) and at breweries and other locations around the Triad.
In 2016, Cassidy opened a brick-and-mortar restaurant called Food Freaks, Beer Geeks at 2630 Foxtrot Court off Hanes Mall Boulevard in Winston-Salem in the former Brew Nerds/Kernel Custard location. It closed just a year later.
“That location just didn’t work, because I didn’t get a lunch crowd and there was limited seating,” Cassidy said.
Food Freaks Unique Burger — next to Miller’s Restaurant, a Mocksville icon since 1952 — is open six days a week for lunch and dinner.
It offers indoor and patio dining and has craft beer on tap. An outdoor shelter off the patio has been playing host to live bands a couple nights a week.
The restaurant can seat about 30 inside. Food Freaks is following social-distancing guidelines in its placement of tables, but is not requiring masks.
The patio can seat more than 60.
For now, at least, the restaurant will stick to counter service. Cassidy is planning to redo a window so that he can offer window service for customers who want to order from the patio without entering the restaurant. He hopes to have that available next month.
Cassidy said he signed a lease for the building in November 2019 and was almost ready to open this March. “We were about two weeks away when (the coronavirus pandemic) hit,” he said. Then there were delays in permits and construction, as well as the uncertainty of opening in these times. “We were asking, ‘Should we open?’ ‘How should we open?'”
The new restaurant offers all nine of the stuffed burgers from the truck’s menu. In addition to The Elvis, they include the Godfather (salami, pepperoni, mozzarella and basil-garlic mayo pesto) and Wild Mex (andouille sausage, jalapeno, Muenster cheese and sriracha chile mayo).
The restaurant has a 10th new burger, the Sweet Carolina, with homemade chili, slaw, Cheddar and onions.
Burgers are available with a single 1/4-pound Angus beef patty ($8) or double, ½ pound patty ($12).
Other carryover items from the truck include “not so Philly” cheesesteak ($12), pretzel bites ($8) with homemade beer cheese and regular hand-cut fries ($4).
New are pub fries ($4, with Yukon-gold twice-cooked potatoes) and sweet potato fries ($4) dusted with cinnamon and sugar.
Also new are fried chicken sandwiches. The Wicked Rooster ($10) is sweet-tea-brined chicken breast coated in jalapeno-pepper flour, fried and dipped in honey sriracha and served with candied black-pepper bacon, onion rings and lime pepper crème sauce. A popular special is the Wet Rooster, a similar chicken sandwich with barbecue and ranch sauces.
Other items include the pickle dog, fry bucket (loaded fries), “freachos” and apple rings.
A recent special has been an “ooey gooey apple frito” ($8), apples with cinnamon sugar rolled in a flour tortilla and fried, then topped with caramel sauce and cream-cheese icing. “It’s like apple pie and a cinnamon roll had a baby,” Cassidy said.
He plans to offer more specials soon. “What I hope to eventually have is a menu of specials that I put out every two weeks,” he said.
Specials, he said, might include such items as ahi tuna nachos, smoked mac ’n’ cheese and Mexican street corn. He also envisions a “high roller” menu of such slightly higher priced items as ribs, Wagyu beef burgers or prime-rib sandwiches.
Cassidy acknowledged that opening a restaurant in a pandemic seems like a risky move. But he is glad that his truck’s reputation has given him a boost.
“We’re fortunate in that aspect. We had someone drive two hours for our grand opening. I was floored.”
He also said that he has gotten a lot of local support. “Mocksville has been amazing,” he said. “They really rally around their local businesses.”
He said that the truck is still in use. He is not taking new bookings, but will fill commitments through the end of the year. He may have to scale back the truck’s activity, but he doesn’t plan to stop using it. “We’ll keep the truck rolling,” he said. “That’s been my bread and butter.”
