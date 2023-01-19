Food-truck owner says he's not likely to return to restaurant work any time soon

While many chefs buy a food truck with dreams of eventually opening their own restaurant, Donald Mueller has done the opposite, closing down his restaurant and switching to a food truck.

And he likes it that way.

For nine years, Mueller was the chef-owner of Mountain View Restaurant in Pilot Mountain. When the coronavirus pandemic came to town in March 2020, Mueller saw the writing on the wall, and he decided right there and then to close down Mountain View for good.

Last May, Mueller launched My Kitchen food truck, which has since become a staple not only in Pilot Mountain, but even more so in Winston-Salem, as well as High Point, King and the other areas.

“It’s a little bit of a different world from running a restaurant,” Mueller said. “My reputation was in Pilot Mountain. I was kind of in a bubble. Now I’ve been expanding into different places. When you go somewhere else, you wonder, ‘Are they going to like what I do?’ But it’s been exciting.”

My Kitchen has become a regular at such Winston-Salem breweries as Radar, Wise Man and Lesser Known — as well as Juggheads Pints and Growlers and Tucker’s Tap Yard.

It also can frequently be found at Stoco Provisions in King and Paddle South Brewing Co. and Brown Truck Brewing in High Point.

“I’m generally out five nights a week,” Mueller said. “Probably once a week I’ll have a day when I do lunch and dinner.”

Back in 2011, Mueller had almost zero restaurant experience when he and his mother bought Mountain View, a longstanding institution in Pilot Mountain. Fresh out of the Navy, Mueller had moved down here because his father (now deceased) had pancreatic cancer.

He said he learned the restaurant business slowly but surely — partly with mentoring from such area chefs as Sean Wehr and Niki Farrington. “And I watch thousands of hours of (Food Network host) Alton Brown,” he said.

In those nine years, he said he took Mountain View from $600,000 a year in revenue to over $1 million.

But Mountain View was the kind of place that people liked to come sit and socialize. When COVID struck, these kinds of places were hit hardest. Mueller quick surmised that he couldn’t cut it on takeout.

He found other chef work, but missed being his own boss. So when he had the opportunity to buy a truck in 2022, he took it.

The name My Kitchen may seem generic. But it has a definite meaning to Mueller. “Because it’s mine,” he said last year. “Nobody can take it from me. I don’t have to worry about rent. I can set my own hours, work as much as I want when I want and have time for other things.”

Eight months later, he doesn’t regret a thing.

“I love it,” he said of running a food truck. “Business is good. And I get days off,” he said, noting that Mountain View was open 364 days a year.

Mueller is not trying to reinvent the wheel. He sells a lot of burgers and chicken tenders, just like about half the food trucks out there. “My philosophy has always been to do simple well,” he said.

So he focuses on making the best versions of popular foods that he can make.

“My chicken tenders, I marinate them lemon and oregano. Then I soak them in buttermilk. Then I hand-bread them,” he said.

“My signature burger is a bacon pimento-cheese burger with a blackberry-raspberry jam ($13). It’s American food. But it’s American food with a twist. And It’s American food in the way that America’s a melting pot. I do Thai food. I do Greek food. I do seafood from Maryland (where he grew up). My shrimp and crab burger ($16) has a Thai chili sauce.”

Mueller said that about 70% of what he serves is a core menu that customers see again and again. The other 30% consists of specials or whatever grabs his imagination.

He makes a goat cheese salad ($9) with candied walnuts and lemon vinaigrette, available with chicken for $5 more.

He makes a California burrito ($15) with carne asada (marinated petit tender beef), pico de gallo, guacamole and chipotle cream sauce.

Entrees come with fries.

Recent specials have included garlic Parmesan fries and a chicken and pimento-cheese quesadilla with blackberry and raspberry jam dipping sauce.

His menus have earned him a growing group of regulars who visit his truck again and again — and have led to so many repeat engagements.

“I’m always saying I’m going to try something different, but then I always get the shrimp and crab burger. It’s just so good,” said Kelly Kinney, who ordered from the truck last week at Radar.

“The thing about Donald is all the sauces and toppings he puts on things — that’s what makes them unique,” said Joe Rick, who was at Radar the same night. “And when you have a conversation with him, you see how passionate he is about the food.”

Mueller does almost everything himself, but usually has at least one person on the truck with him — often his girlfriend, Christy Craig.

Getting the hang of the truck business has had its learning curve, Mueller said. “The menu’s probably changed 20 times. Some of it was for speed and ease. But to be honest, I get bored cooking the same stuff over and over.”

The food-truck biz isn’t all fun and games. Trucks break down — and you make no money. Just one sick staff member can shut you down — you make no money. And rain and cold temperatures often mean the difference between profit and loss.

Still, Mueller much prefers it to having his own restaurant. “With a restaurant, the stress is nonstop, 24/7. Now I do a lot more myself, but I don’t have to worry about a lot of employees. I set my own hours. I get days off. And when I turn the key to turn off the truck at night, I stop worrying about it.”