Food-truck owner working to replace truck totaled in its first week

A local food truck ran into a problem when owner Yesenia Nava Attaway wrecked the truck after selling tacos and other Mexican fare her first day.

Attaway also just opened an ice-cream shop at 838 E. Sprague St., and she set up her new food truck there on Sept. 12. At the end of the day, she was driving the truck back to the Short Street Gastro Lab, a licensed commercial kitchen that she uses as a commissary.

“That night, my usual route was blocked – something was going on, there were cops,” she said. “So I decided to take another route. But I didn’t know this route was dark, curvy and had a lot of hills. I was traveling down on a curve when I felt the weight lean to one side. I was able to bring it back but I ended up hitting an electricity pole.”

Attaway fractured her wrist. Her nephew, the only other person in the truck, escaped with just a few bruises.

The truck was declared a total loss. And the insurance won’t quite cover a new one.

Attaway started a GoFundMe campaign, but ended up closing it after raising just $239. She has decided instead to work harder to raise the money needed to replace the truck – which she estimates at $10,000.

Attaway had recently left her job as a screen-printing manager at Simply Southern, wanting to become her own boss and create something she could leave for her children. “I‘ve been working hard all my life,” she said. “I’m a single mom trying to do the best for my kids. I want to do my own thing and have something to leave them.”

Attaway, a native of the coastal Mexican state of Guerrero, said that Short Street got her a spot selling tacos at Truist Field at the Sept. 24 Wake Forest football game. (Wake faces off with Clemson at noon that day.)

She also is able to sell her truck fare at the ice-cream shop – she said she does all the cooking at Short Street, then brings it to the shop and keeps it hot with warmers.

In addition to tacos, Fonda Costena sells empanadas, sopas, tortas and enchiladas.

The shop on Sprague has been offering tacos and more from 5 to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

For more information, visit fondacostena.com or Fonda Costena LLC - Winston-Salem on Facebook.