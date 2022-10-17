Food TV star Alton Brown coming to Greensboro

Alton Brown Live

Beyond the Eats - The Holiday Variant

Food Network and Netflix star Alton Brown will bring his "Beyond the Eats -The Holiday Variant" tour to t the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in Greensboro at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16.

Brown became famous in the world of food television with the Food Network's "Good Eats" and later was the host of "Iron Chef." He currently is the host of the Netflix reboot "Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend."

Fans can expect “more cooking, more comedy, more music, and more potentially dangerous science stuff with a sprinkle of seasonal spices," Brown said of the holiday tour. "Plus, you’ll see things I’ve never been allowed to do on TV.”

The show is also interactive. “Prepare for an evening unlike any other and if I call for volunteers…think twice," he said.

Tickets start at $35 plus tax and fees. For more information, visit tangercenter.com.