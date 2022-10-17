 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Food TV star Alton Brown coming to Greensboro

Alton Brown

Food Network’s resident food science aficionado Alton Brown has been teaching audiences about the chemistry of cooking since his first television show “Good Eats” in 1999. Brown’s background in science, filmmaking, theater, and food are all evident in the personality and style of “Good Eats,” which blends—in his words—Julia Child, Mr. Wizard, and Monty Python. The show, which ran until 2012, subverted polished cooking show conventions. Brown’s theatrical personality and experience with directing and cinematography allowed for imaginative use of props, costumes, and different types of shots, like journeys into the pantry. After getting his start working on R.E.M’s “The One I Love” music video, he had the creative chops to wow audiences across genres.

Apart from Brown’s distinctive aesthetic, his passion for explaining the science behind processes like making ice cream or yeasted bread gave home cooks new perspectives on the “why” behind the choices they were making in the kitchen. Brown also advocated for the creative, multipurpose use of common kitchen tools and gadgets, and championed repurposing household objects to create new tools, like his viral flowerpot barbecue smoker. Apart from “Good Eats,” Brown hosted the competition shows “Iron Chef America” and “Cutthroat Kitchen,” and won a Peabody Award in 2006. He has also won a few James Beard Awards.

Alton Brown Live

Beyond the Eats - The Holiday Variant

Food Network and Netflix star Alton Brown will bring his "Beyond the Eats -The Holiday Variant" tour to t the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in Greensboro at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16.

Brown became famous in the world of food television with the Food Network's "Good Eats" and later was the host of "Iron Chef." He currently is the host of the Netflix reboot "Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend."

Fans can expect “more cooking, more comedy, more music, and more potentially dangerous science stuff with a sprinkle of seasonal spices," Brown said of the holiday tour.  "Plus, you’ll see things I’ve never been allowed to do on TV.”

The show is also interactive.  “Prepare for an evening unlike any other and if I call for volunteers…think twice," he said.

Tickets start at $35 plus tax and fees. For more information, visit tangercenter.com.

