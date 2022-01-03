Foothills bringing back beer to raise money for Pilot Mountain fire recovery

Foothills Brewing is bringing back its Pilot Mountain Ale to help Pilot Mountain recover from a recent fire.
A fire that began Nov. 27 burned thousands of acres of Pilot Mountains State Park and the surrounding area.
Pilot Mountain Pale Ale was one of Foothills' original beers when the brewery, based in Winston-Salem, opened in 2005.
“We retired Pilot Mountain Pale Ale last year to focus on newer brands," said Jamie Bartholomaus, the president and co-owner of Foothills. “But when the fire happened, I knew we needed to make it again to help restore one of North Carolina’s greatest landmarks.”
Pilot Mountain Mayor Evan Cockerham said that his community has seen an outpouring of support since the fire. “We are grateful for the support we have received across the nation and we welcome Foothills Brewing’s contributions to the restoration of our state park.”
Debbie Vaden, the president of Friends of Saurtown Mountains, said that proceeds from sales of the beer will help begin restoration efforts on Pilot Mountain. “We are excited to partner with Foothills Brewing as they bring back their popular Pilot Mountain Pale Ale. Support like this from our community means so much and will go a long way in helping us return beauty and splendor to Pilot Mountain," she said.
Pilot Mountain Pale Ale will be released early this year in 12-packs of 12-ounce bottles. Each box will have a QR code that links to a website where people can make donations to Pilot Mountain restoration efforts.
For more information, visit www.foothillsbrewing.com.
