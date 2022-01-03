Foothills bringing back beer to raise money for Pilot Mountain fire recovery

Foothills Brewing is bringing back its Pilot Mountain Ale to help Pilot Mountain recover from a recent fire.

A fire that began Nov. 27 burned thousands of acres of Pilot Mountains State Park and the surrounding area.

Pilot Mountain Pale Ale was one of Foothills' original beers when the brewery, based in Winston-Salem, opened in 2005.

“We retired Pilot Mountain Pale Ale last year to focus on newer brands," said Jamie Bartholomaus, the president and co-owner of Foothills. “But when the fire happened, I knew we needed to make it again to help restore one of North Carolina’s greatest landmarks.”

Pilot Mountain Mayor Evan Cockerham said that his community has seen an outpouring of support since the fire. “We are grateful for the support we have received across the nation and we welcome Foothills Brewing’s contributions to the restoration of our state park.”