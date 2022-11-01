Foothills chef challenges amateurs to compete in chili cook-off Nov. 13

Foothills Brewing is challenging amateur cooks to best its chef Shane Moore in a chili cook-off from 1 to 4 p.m. Nov. 13 at the Foothills Tasting Room, 3800 Kimwell Drive.

The winner will get a year’s worth of growler refills (52 total), plus a trophy, large Foothills Growler ($75 value), bottle opener and 6-pack of Foothills seasonal beer.

Cooks must register in advance online and bring their own supplies, including heating element, table, tent (optional), list of ingredients or possible allergens, and enough chili for 200 samples (enough to fill about 2.5 Crockpots).

The public is invited to come taste the chilis. Local experts, including Winston-Salem Journal food editor Michael Hastings, will judge the chilis for 60% of the vote. The public will weigh in for the other 40%.

Competitors must pay a $15 registration fee. People who want to taste pay $5.

Beer is extra. The Footmobile also will have additional food for sale. Foothills also will be selling 100 exclusive T-shirts during the cook-off.

To register, go to https://tinyurl.com/34afzxky or visit foothillsbrewing.com.