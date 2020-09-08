The folks at Foothills Brewing have reopened Footnote, the coffee shop and event space next door to Foothills Brewpub downtown.
Footnote, at 634 W. 4th St., Suite 120, has new hours. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday, and from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
In addition to coffee, Footnote also sells beer and cocktails, and food prepared at the brewpub. Footnote is again booking use of its event space, for gatherings of up to 25 people inside or 50 outdoors in the breezeway.
For more information, call 336-602-1087 or visit www.foothillsbrewing.com.
