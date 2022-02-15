Fords Food Hall is now open in ROAR building on North Liberty

Fords Food Hall inside ROAR at 633 N. Liberty St. is now open — partially.
Three food stalls are currently serving food and beverages, with two more stalls set to open in the next few weeks. Two full-service restaurants, JL Casper’s Prohibition Steakhouse and Est! Est!! Est!!, are also about to open.
Est! will be on the ground floor, facing Liberty Street, and will include a pizza oven. JL Caspers will be upstairs. Caspers will officially open Feb. 17. Est! is scheduled to open by the end of the month.
The Boutique Bowling, with small lanes, and Gatsby Golf Club, with game simulators, are both open on the second floor. A concert venue in the basement will open in March with ticketed performances, starting with Irish music by Shamrock Tenors. The food hall will have live music with no cover charge.
ROAR is a project of Mayfair Partners that began in 2019 with the purchase of the Twin City Motor Co. building, which was built in the 1920s. Renovation of the three-story, 42,000-square-foot building was originally scheduled to be completed in May 2021, but, like many building projects, was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.
Simon Burgess is the managing partner of Mayfair Partners — the company that opened Hotel Indigo and Sir Winston Wine Loft on Fourth Street — and the principal developer and owner of ROAR. Joseph Correll is ROAR’s operating partner. “We have common ownership of all of the food stalls and restaurants in the building,” Correll said, adding that they have a 50/50 split in the various food stalls with the various chef/partners.
One of those is Correll himself, who runs Joey Correll’s American Street Food, which features burgers, sandwiches and wings. “I think American street food is always going to be popular, especially anywhere you have a bar, Correll said.
Menu items include the Spicy Pig Burger ($15), with a beef patty, applewood smoked bacon, jalapeno bacon, bacon aioli, grilled jalapenos, lettuce and pepper Jack cheese. Ford’s Fried Chicken Salad ($14) includes buttermilk fried chicken breast with lettuce, cheddar, pepper Jack, black beans, corn, tomatoes, cherry peppers and tortilla strips. Other items include hot dogs, wings, chili and nachos.
“We’re making a gourmet burger. We have about a dozen sauces all made from scratch. The fries are hand cut,” Correll said.
Correll grew up in Winston-Salem, got a degree in hospitality management from the University of South Carolina and worked for about 10 years with the Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant Group, among others.
Simone Conosciani, a native of Rome, runs Zero Sei, a food stall that features the piadinas, or flatbreads, of his homeland. Conosciani came to the United States in 2015 to work for his uncle Vinne Mari at Vinnie’s Pizzeria on Peters Creek Parkway. He also will be the chef de cuisine at Est!
Zero Sei — translated as Zero Six, the area code for Rome — will make piadinas from scratch. “This is flatbread — flour and water, no yeast — from the ancient Romans,” Conosciani said. “I cook that to order, and then you stuff it with the fillings you want. I want to import meat and cheeses from Italy, to show people in Winston-Salem what it’s all about.”
Zero Sei’s menu includes The Legend ($15), a piadina with prosciutto, arugula, tomato, grilled eggplant and stracchino cheese. The Belpaese ($15) includes bresaola (air-dried beef), arugula, tomato, grana padana, burrata and balsamic glaze.
Customers also can build their own piadina. Protein choices include chicken, turkey and smoked salmon in addition to Italian cured meats. Customers also can choose from a variety of cheeses, vegetables and sauces.
Blue Crab Seafood Bar is run by Andre Jones, who also will be the executive chef of JL Caspers. Jones also was the executive chef of Sir Winston Wine Loft in the Hotel Indigo and previously worked at the Hyatt Regency in Washington, D.C.
The Blue Crab Seafood Bar features oysters on the half shell, plus a variety of plates and sandwiches using a variety of seafood.
The menu includes she-crab soup ($8), grilled shrimp ($18), lobster rolls ($18), salmon poke bowl ($17), Calabash-style fried flounder ($16) and deviled catfish with crabmeat ($19). Sides include jalapeno ranch coleslaw, elote corn, red beans and rice and ginger-scented jasmine rice.
Jones said the hall may add a retail seafood shop later.
Two more stalls are expected to open in the next couple of weeks. Jones will be running one of those: Dragon Fruit Asian Fare. “It’s Asian Fusion,” he said. “We’ll have kung pao. We’ll have orange chicken. We have bao buns. We’ll have dumplings. We’ll have a little dim sum going on.”
The other will be run by Tim Bocholis, the former owner of Bistro B Tapas & Wine Bar, which he sold in 2018. Bocholis traveled for a year or two, including some cooking stints in the Boston area, before returning to the Triad about two years ago and working at such restaurants as Reel Seafood Grill in Greensboro and OutWest Steakhouse in Kernersville.
Bocholis said he plans to combine two concepts in one stall. One, Tierra y Mar, will feature Spanish tapas, and the menu probably will include such items as shrimp in garlic sauce and fried calamari. The other concept, Timo Latin Fusion, will offer a mix, including such items as Ecuadorean shrimp ceviche, Argentinean empanadas and Venezuelan avocado salsa.
Bocholis cautioned, though, that he is still finalizing the menus, so things may change.
Fords Food Hall has a spacious common dining area with a combination of tables and chairs and a lounge area with couches.
Windows on one side stretch nearly from floor to ceiling. There is a designated spot for a band, and a full-service bar at the end.
Also, along one wall of the food hall is a beer wall — one of three, one on each floor, at ROAR. Each has 30 taps devoted to mostly craft beer, including local, regional and national brands. Two taps are reserved for wine, one white and one red. Smart technology allows customers who open a tab to then serve themselves. When they make a choice, a fob adds that to their tab. The fob locks and unlocks each tap as needed to prevent abuse, and even cuts off customers after they buy a certain amount — at which point they would have to contact staff to unlock their fob. The fob also allows customers to pour as little or as much as they want, and pay only for what they pour.
“You can have just 1 ounce if you want a taste,” Correll said. “You also can make up your own flights.”
