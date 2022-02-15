Fords Food Hall is now open in ROAR building on North Liberty

Also, along one wall of the food hall is a beer wall — one of three, one on each floor, at ROAR. Each has 30 taps devoted to mostly craft beer, including local, regional and national brands. Two taps are reserved for wine, one white and one red. Smart technology allows customers who open a tab to then serve themselves. When they make a choice, a fob adds that to their tab. The fob locks and unlocks each tap as needed to prevent abuse, and even cuts off customers after they buy a certain amount — at which point they would have to contact staff to unlock their fob. The fob also allows customers to pour as little or as much as they want, and pay only for what they pour.