Former Chef of the Year opens restaurant in Bailey South

One of Winston-Salem’s most well-known chefs is back in action with his own place.
Travis Myers and partner Allan Coats are opening Six Hundred° at 450 Patterson Ave. on March 8 after about three years of planning and construction.
The restaurant occupies more than 5,000 square feet of the ground floor of the Bailey South building in Innovation Quarter. The restaurant can seat about 120 people indoors and 100 outside on the patio.
Myers, a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America, was the chef of Willow’s Bistro from late 2015 to fall 2019. Before that, he was the chef of River Birch Lodge for 10 years. While at Willow’s in 2018, he was named Chef of the Year for the state of North Carolina by the N.C. Restaurant and Lodging Association.
Since 2015, Coats has owned Davie Tavern in Mocksville. He also owns an insurance agency, but grew up with a lot of restaurant families in Atwood Acres in Winston-Salem and always wanted his own.
Coats and Myers met when Myers was eating at Davie Tavern. “Mack Parker (now at Diamondback Grill) was my chef back then, and he told me one night, ‘Travis Myers is coming in to eat.’ I was like, ‘So?... I didn’t know who he was, and Mack was saying he just got named Chef of the Year for North Carolina.”
Myers said: “My wife and I would go to Davie Tavern and take the kids. We just loved it. And that’s how we got to know each other.”
Myers ended up cooking for Coats at Davie Tavern for six or more months during the pandemic as construction of Six Hundred° dragged on. “This is the third restaurant I’ve opened, and I’ve never seen anything like it,” Coats said, referring to pandemic-related problems of getting equipment delivered and work completed.
The delays have given Myers plenty of time to think about his vision for the restaurant. The name Six Hundred°, pronounced 600 degrees, comes from the Celsius temperature at which combustion turns wood into charcoal and ashes, and the centerpiece of the restaurant, visible as customers enter, is a large, wood-fired grill.
Not everything on the menu at Six Hundred° is grilled. “But most of the dishes incorporate something that was cooked on the grill. We’re prepping a lot of ingredients on the grill,” Myers said.
As former patrons of Willow’s know, Myers also is a big fan of local and artisan foods. The concept of the restaurant, he said, is tied to local, seasonal foods; live fire; and an open kitchen. About a dozen tall seats put customers within a few feet of the grill, stoves and the chefs.
Opposite the kitchen is a long bar that seats about 15. Small tables line a long hallway that leads to one private dining room and another that features a water vapor (non-heated) fireplace that can be set to change colors. Along the way is a farm table for six set up next to a tall, glassed-in wine cellar.
The hallway wall features a list of local farmers or producers — Joyce Farms, Harmony Ridge Farms, Fair Share Farms and others.
Everywhere are the exposed, thick concrete walls of the original R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. power plant. The restaurant’s design, by STITCH Design Shop of Winston-Salem, mixes this vintage, industrial look with a sleek, contemporary feel. “That’s how our cooking is, too,” Myers said. “We’re using old ingredients and old recipes, but then we’re putting our modern twist on them.”
Sunnyside Millworks of Winston-Salem made the bar’s countertop of recycled pressed paper. The floors are made of bamboo.
The entryway showcases four panels of preserved moss by local artist Mona King that includes wood from a local former tobacco farm.
Helping Myers plan Six Hundred° for the past couple of years is general manager Ryan Oberle, who also worked with Myers at Willow’s and River Birch. Oberle has helped to see the construction and design, as well as the bar program.
Other core staff members are chef de cuisine Brian Gebhard, sous chef Sean Warfield, pastry chef Sue Peele, bar manager Adam Rishak and assistant general manager Taylor Ridge.
Myers credited Gebhard with helping develop a lot of the menu. “I’m relying a lot on Brian. He has a lot of great ideas,” Myers said.
Gebhard, 33, graduated from West Forsyth High School in 2007, then went to UNC-Asheville, thinking he would become a teacher. But along the way, he fell in love with cooking. He worked a bit at Asheville’s famed Curate but also at the former Nightbell, another restaurant by Curate’s Katie Buttons. In the Triad, he worked at Greensboro’s Machete before starting his own pop-up business B! Yakitori. (Button and Machete were recently named semifinalists of this year’s James Beard Awards.)
There are some definite Asian, in particular Japanese, touches to the eclectic menu. “I’ve never studied with a Japanese chef, but I’ve always loved Japanese techniques and the layers of flavors.
Tonkotsu broth traditionally used in Japanese ramen dishes here shows up as part of a sauce for pork belly and clams with charred bread off the grill for dipping.
Furikake, a Japanese seasoning blend, shows up in an avocado salad and seared ahi tuna.
The restaurant has separate menus for lunch, brunch and dinner, with some overlap in each case.
A handful of appetizers appear on all three menus, including chowder fries ($16); venison poppers ($18), chicken-fried cauliflower ($13) and smoked trout dip ($15).
The same goes for the kale minestrone ($10) and such salads as “little gem” ($13, buttermilk Caesar, shiitake cracklin’s, celery and Parmesan).
The brunch menu features five kinds of eggs Benedicts ($14 to $18), including ones with N.Y. strip steak and N.C. trout. Other items include omelets, biscuits and gravy, and chicken and waffles.
Both the brunch and lunch menus include a good selection of sandwiches ($13 to 18). They include beer-batter fried chicken, fried bologna, smoked pork ribs, a fried-green-tomato BLT, black-bean burger and smash burger and wings.
Sandwiches come with choice of shoestring fries, sweet-potato haystacks, house chips, spicy cucumbers, salad or fruit.
Lunch also has a half-dozen small plates ($14 to $18), including shrimp & grits, seared ahi tuna and coal-roasted carrots.
All of those small plates are also available at dinner, along with a few entrees (called “house plates) and several a la carte main dishes.
House plates ($27 to 32) include duck gnocchi, salmon and risotto, cast-iron venison and Korean-style pork ribs. A la carte items include several Certified Angus Beef steaks, bone-in pork chop and pressed Poulet Rouge chicken. The restaurant also offers a few cuts of domestic Wagyu beef.
Desserts include such items as a cast-iron skillet cookie with ice cream and cheesecake with salted caramel and pistachios.
A lot of the dishes get flavor boosts from ingredients cooked over the live fire. The trout dip, which itself includes house-smoked trout, also comes with charred bread. The shrimp and grits plate includes smoked mushrooms and charred tomato.
The house salad has onions cooked over the hearth. The avocado salad has smoked peanuts.
“We’re also going to use the grill for our cocktails,” Oberle said. That will include grilling pineapple to turn into a syrup, and toasting coconut over the coals to flavor some tropical rum cocktails.
And though Asian seasonings flavor a lot of dishes on the menu, it also has touches of Mexican (mole), Italian (prosciutto, burrata) and Southern (Myers’ grandmother’s pull-apart yeast rolls).