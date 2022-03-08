Former Chef of the Year opens restaurant in Bailey South

One of Winston-Salem’s most well-known chefs is back in action with his own place.

Travis Myers and partner Allan Coats are opening Six Hundred° at 450 Patterson Ave. on March 8 after about three years of planning and construction.

The restaurant occupies more than 5,000 square feet of the ground floor of the Bailey South building in Innovation Quarter. The restaurant can seat about 120 people indoors and 100 outside on the patio.

Myers, a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America, was the chef of Willow’s Bistro from late 2015 to fall 2019. Before that, he was the chef of River Birch Lodge for 10 years. While at Willow’s in 2018, he was named Chef of the Year for the state of North Carolina by the N.C. Restaurant and Lodging Association.

Since 2015, Coats has owned Davie Tavern in Mocksville. He also owns an insurance agency, but grew up with a lot of restaurant families in Atwood Acres in Winston-Salem and always wanted his own.