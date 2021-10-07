Forsyth Seafood could be coming to a grocery store near you thanks to expansion grant

Forsyth Seafood Market and Café, 108 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Winston-Salem, is one of 71 Black-owned food businesses to be awarded a LEE Initiative grant this month.

The LEE Initiative, working with Heinz and Southern Restaurants for Social Justice, awarded $1.1 million in grants to Black-owned businesses nationwide. The grants are aimed at supporting restaurant owners and preserving Black food culture.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to meet these business owners and build our community through this work. With any luck, we will get to continue this incredible opportunity to offer support and to build up the restaurateurs, cooks, chefs, and families that define a truly vital pulse in our industry,” said Lisa Donovan, co-founder of Southern Restaurants for Social Justice.

Forsyth Seafood, owned by Virginia Hardesty and daughter Ashley Hardesty Armstong, was awarded $20,000, Hardesty Armstrong said.

She said that a chef friend on Facebook told her about the grant. As part of the application, Forsyth Seafood submitted a plan for how the grant could help it diversify the business.

