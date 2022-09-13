 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Francisco FarmFest set for Sept. 17 in Westfield

Francisco FarmFest, a celebration of agricultural heritage and homemade traditions, will be held 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Francisco Community Building, 7104 N.C. 89, Westfield.

The event will include a sunflower trail, barbecue supper, live music, crafts, collectibles, tractors and more.

There also will be a Bakers’ Corner bake sale with cakes, cookies, breads, tarts and candies.

The event is organized by Our Communities of Northwest Stokes to help raise money to support the organization’s programs that celebrate the area’s farming community heritage and foster community development.

For more information, visit the Francisco FarmFest page on Facebook or call (336) 351-4142.

336-727-7394 @mhastingsWSJ

