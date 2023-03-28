Marinated Asparagus Salad

Makes 4 servings

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon minced shallot or onion (or 2 minced garlic cloves)

Salt and pepper to taste

1 teaspoon honey (optional)

6 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 pound asparagus, ends trimmed, cut into 2-inch pieces

½ red onion, thinly sliced

½ red bell pepper

4 to 6 cups mixed salad greens (2½ ounces dry)

½ cup croutons

1. Bring a small pot of water to a boil. In a small bowl, whisk lemon juice, mustard, shallot, salt and pepper. Stir in honey, if using, then whisk in the olive oil. Taste and adjust oil, lemon and seasonings if needed.

2. Generously salt the boiling water, add asparagus pieces and blanch 1 to 2 minutes, depending on size. Asparagus should be crisp-tender. Drain and immediately rinse with cold water or place briefly in an ice bath. Drain again thoroughly and pat dry as needed.

3. Stir asparagus into vinaigrette and let marinate at room temperature 15 to 30 minutes, or cover and refrigerate up to overnight. (Return to room temperature before serving.)

4. To assemble, toss onion, bell pepper and salad greens with asparagus, reserving some of the marinade. Taste and adjust seasonings and adding any remaining marinade if needed. Toss with croutons just before serving.

Recipe from Michael Hastings