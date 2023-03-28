This simple salad takes advantage of fresh asparagus that’s in season now.
The asparagus is blanched, which helps it absorb some of the flavor of the lemon-Dijon marinade. In fact, the asparagus barely needs any time to “marinate.” Toss the blanched asparagus in the lemony mixture and let sit while you prep the rest of the salad.
The marinade does double-duty for the salad dressing — and note that you won’t need all of it. Save the rest for another salad.
The optional honey in the marinade helps tame the acid of the mustard and lemon. If you’re used to bottled dressings — which often have sugar added — you may prefer this with the honey.
Be sure to cool off the asparagus after blanching — cold water or — better yet — ice water will help stop the cooking. You want to end up with crisp asparagus that are just a step away from raw.
It’s best to add the croutons just a few minutes before serving to ensure that they retain most of their crunch.
Marinated Asparagus Salad
Makes 4 servings
2 tablespoons lemon juice
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
1 tablespoon minced shallot or onion (or 2 minced garlic cloves)
Salt and pepper to taste
1 teaspoon honey (optional)
6 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
1 pound asparagus, ends trimmed, cut into 2-inch pieces
½ red onion, thinly sliced
½ red bell pepper
4 to 6 cups mixed salad greens (2½ ounces dry)
½ cup croutons
1. Bring a small pot of water to a boil. In a small bowl, whisk lemon juice, mustard, shallot, salt and pepper. Stir in honey, if using, then whisk in the olive oil. Taste and adjust oil, lemon and seasonings if needed.
2. Generously salt the boiling water, add asparagus pieces and blanch 1 to 2 minutes, depending on size. Asparagus should be crisp-tender. Drain and immediately rinse with cold water or place briefly in an ice bath. Drain again thoroughly and pat dry as needed.
3. Stir asparagus into vinaigrette and let marinate at room temperature 15 to 30 minutes, or cover and refrigerate up to overnight. (Return to room temperature before serving.)
4. To assemble, toss onion, bell pepper and salad greens with asparagus, reserving some of the marinade. Taste and adjust seasonings and adding any remaining marinade if needed. Toss with croutons just before serving.
Recipe from Michael Hastings
