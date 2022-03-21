 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fresh Market named top grocer in USA Today 10Best survey

USAToday has recognized The Fresh Market, based in Greensboro, as No. 1 in its of 10 Best Supermarket Brands.

USAToday said that its 10Best editors and a panel of experts worked together to pick the initial nominees, and the winners were then chosen by popular vote.

Other supermarkets on the list are Hy-Vee, ALDI, Lidl, Stew Leonard's, Market Basket, Publix, Wegmans Food Markets, Trader Joe's and PCC Community Markets.

Fresh Market also made the 10Best list in 2021.

Fresh Market, founded by Ray and Beverly Berry, opened its first store on Lawndale in Greensboro in 1982. It now has 159 stores in 22 states.

For more information, visit 10best.com.

