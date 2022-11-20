 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fresh tuna cakes paired with a quick corn salad

Fresh Tuna Cakes with Corn and Pickled Onion Salad. 

 Linda Gassenheimer/TNS

Fresh tuna is used in these fish cakes instead of canned. A salad of corn mixed with pickled onions completes this quick and flavorful meal.

Fish cakes in general can fall apart, especially when turning them over. Here are some tips to avoid this. Make sure your skillet is very hot, but on a medium heat. Use a wide spatula when transferring the cakes to the skillet. Once in the skillet, do not move the cakes until a crust forms on the bottom of the cakes. Turn them over, using a wide spatula underneath the cakes and another spatula on top to help.

Though it's best to chop the tuna by hand, it also can be done in a food processor. Just be careful not to overprocess the fish. 

If desired, you can make this recipe with canned tuna. Substitute two 3.4-ounce cans of albacore (white) tuna packed in water for the fresh tuna. 

A quick way to defrost corn is to place the kernels in a colander and run warm tap water over them.

Fresh Tuna Cakes

Makes 2 servings

¾ pound fresh tuna steaks

2 tablespoons reduced-fat mayonnaise

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

Several drops hot pepper sauce

3 tablespoons Dijon mustard

4 scallions, chopped

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 eggs

2 cups panko crumbs, divided use

Olive oil spray

Place tuna on a cutting board and coarsely chop with a knife and place in a large bowl. Add the mayonnaise, Worcestershire sauce, hot pepper sauce, mustard and scallions and mix well. Add salt and pepper to taste. Blend in egg and 1 cup panko crumbs. Mix well. Shape into 4 cakes about 4 inches in diameter. Place remaining 1 cup panko crumbs on a plate. Add tuna cakes to the crumbs making sure both sides are coated with crumbs. Heat a nonstick skillet over medium heat. Spray with olive oil spray. Add tuna cakes and cook 5 minutes. Carefully, turn (see note above) and cook 5 minutes. Place two tuna cakes each on two dinner plates.

Nutrition information for one serving: 545 calories (20% from fat), 12.1 g fat (2.7 g saturated, 3.7 g monounsaturated), 264 mg cholesterol, 53.6 g protein, 50.2 g carbohydrates, 2.7 g fiber, 725 mg sodium.

Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer

Corn and Pickled Onion Salad

Makes 2 servings

2 cups frozen corn, defrosted

1 cup pickled onions

1 medium tomato cut into 1-inch cubes (about 1 cup)

2 tablespoons reduced-fat dressing

Several salad leaves from bag washed-ready-to-eat salad greens

Add corn and pickled onions to a small bowl. Add the tomato cubes and salad dressing. Place several salad leaves on the two dinner plates used for the tuna cakes. Spoon corn mixture over the leaves.

Nutrition information for one serving: 131 calories (16% from fat), 2.3 g fat (0.3 g saturated, 0.7 g monounsaturated),1 mg cholesterol, 4.7 g protein, 27.5 g carbohydrates, 5 g fiber, 28 mg sodium.

Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer

