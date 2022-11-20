Fresh tuna cakes paired with a quick corn salad

Fresh tuna is used in these fish cakes instead of canned. A salad of corn mixed with pickled onions completes this quick and flavorful meal.

Fish cakes in general can fall apart, especially when turning them over. Here are some tips to avoid this. Make sure your skillet is very hot, but on a medium heat. Use a wide spatula when transferring the cakes to the skillet. Once in the skillet, do not move the cakes until a crust forms on the bottom of the cakes. Turn them over, using a wide spatula underneath the cakes and another spatula on top to help.

Though it's best to chop the tuna by hand, it also can be done in a food processor. Just be careful not to overprocess the fish.

If desired, you can make this recipe with canned tuna. Substitute two 3.4-ounce cans of albacore (white) tuna packed in water for the fresh tuna.

A quick way to defrost corn is to place the kernels in a colander and run warm tap water over them.