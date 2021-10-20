Friedberg Moravian will hold chicken-pie supper Nov. 6

Friedberg Moravian Church, 2178 Friedberg Church Road, is bringing back its popular Fall Chicken Pie Supper for the first time in two years.
The 2021 supper will offer takeout meals from 1 to 6 p.m. Nov. 6 at the church.
Plates will include chicken pie with gravy, green beans, corn, yams, Moravian slaw, a roll and a dessert.
The cost is $12 a plate.
People also can buy whole chicken pies for $15 each, while supplies last.
Proceeds from the supper help support the outreach ministries endorsed by the church's Women Fellowship.
For more information, visit www.friedberg.church.
336-727-7394
@mhastingsWSJ
Michael Hastings
