Furman University isn't afraid to use its initials, giving bourbon drinkers — and assorted wiseacres — a chance to own their very own bottle of FU All the Time.

FU All the Time is a popular cheer at the university in Greenville, South Carolina.

The university figured it might work well as another kind of spirit.

“We thought FU All the Time bourbon would be popular, and it was a huge hit," Elizabeth Lichtenberg, senior director of brand strategy and visual communications for Furman, said in a press release. "Everyone loved it. It felt good to be able to offer the Furman Family something new and unique that they can enjoy and take some pride in, and give them a new way to toast and celebrate Furman."

Lichtenberg manages licensing for the university. The idea for the bourbon was pitched by Affinity Licensing, a university partner. The bourbon was developed by Ironclad Distillery in Newport News, Virginia, which makes a variety of bourbons and whiskeys.

According to FU lore, the cheer was made famous by two former Furman presidents. President Gordon Blackwell started the phrase in the 1960s, and his successor, John E. Johns, would do the cheer with a megaphone.

Joseph Vaughn, Furman’s first Black undergraduate student and a Furman cheerleader, is also said to have had a hand in popularizing the beloved cheer.

FU All the Time is available at liquor stores in upstate South Carolina now, with distribution throughout the state coming soon.

And for North Carolina residents: It is legal to bring liquor across state lines by car, truck, plane and boat. It's not legal to buy it online.