German American still enjoys a taste of his native country

It’s been more than 30 years since Herbert Krabel left his native Germany, but he hasn’t lost his taste for German foods.
Krabel likes to keep a supply of German meats, candies and other foods on hand.
“Usually, I go home every summer for five or six weeks and take my two boys. And I come home with my suitcase filled with food,” Krabel said. “But I couldn’t go last year, and I probably won’t this year.”
Krabel occasionally leans on his German friends to send him this or that. He also has found a German online store that would ship some of his favorite candy bars to the United States.
Even before the pandemic, Krabel has ordered online from Rieker’s Prime Meats (riekersmeats.com), a German butcher shop in Philadelphia, which sells and ships some of his favorite sausages and other meats.
He also shops at Lidl supermarket — a German company with stores all over the United States — for pretzel rolls and crustini that mimic some breads he might get at home.
In my first meal in someone else’s home since being vaccinated, Krabel treated me to some of his favorite things the other week.
First, I was treated to fleischkase, also known as leberkase. That translates as meat cheese or liver cheese, though it contains no cheese at all. It may contain a small amount of liver, though not apparently if it is labeled fleischkase. “I tell people that it’s like bologna, but it’s not bologna,” Krabel said.
I’m not an expert, but if you believe Wikipedia, leberkase is a finely ground loaf made with corned beef, pork and bacon. But the meats seem to change slightly in various internet recipes, and Rieker’s says its leberkase is made with beef, pork and veal.
The result is mild, like bologna. “You eat this hot, on a sandwich.” He served it thickly sliced and plain on a pretzel roll after sauteing it in a skillet just a few minutes to heat it up. “But some people eat it with mustard.”
I immediately thought of the fried bologna sandwiches of my childhood, which my mother made with yellow mustard and potato chips on white bread. This was definitely a step up, with better meat and better bread.
“Fleischkase is cheap. This is a typical lunch or snack, and you might have it with some kind of salad,” he said.
Next, Krabel pulled out some knackwurst and began heating that up, too. “This is surprising to a lot of people, but curry is really popular in Germany. This goes way back,” he said.
Curry is eaten with wurst often in the form of curry ketchup (a similarly popular condiment with Indians). Krabel showed me a package of Knorr Currywurst dry mix meant to be added to ketchup, but you also can take any curry powder and mix your own version.
Krabel said this is German street food. You can get it sliced to go with a kind of toothpick. You also can eat it on a roll.
Krabel shared a link to a 2017 YouTube video titled “The Cult of the Currywurst,” that said Berlin is home to 500,000 snack bars serving wurst like this — as well as its own Currywurst Museum that attributes the currywurst’s invention to Herta Heuwer in 1949 — apparently a result of post-war mingling with British soldiers who carried curry and ketchup around with them. But Hamburg and others also claim to be the origin of currywurst, so choose who you want to believe. I just believe it tastes good.
Krabel also shared a few of his favorite candy bars. He gets these through GermanShop24.com, which ships these and other foods to the United States for a flat rate of $25 — but Amazon.com carries some of these products, too. (Krabel warns, though, against ordering chocolate shipments during the warm months.)
One of these chocolates is called Kinder. Krabel said that the Kinder egg, or Kinder Surprise, is very popular in Germany — it’s an edible chocolate egg shell with a toy inside. He had small Kinder bars of milk chocolate with a creamy filling.
Duplo bars are like a KitKat “but not like a KitKat,” Krabel said. Milk chocolate encases a wafer and hazelunut cream, but the proportion of chocolate to wafer is much higher than a KitKat.
Finally, Krabel shared some Hanuta bars, a kind of sandwich cookie in which the cookie part is like a waffle ice-cream cone and the filling is a hazelnut-chocolate mixture similar to Nutella.
Interestingly, all of these chocolates are made by an Italian company called Ferrero that seems to be as popular in Germany as it is in Italy.
I walked away with a new, and different, appreciation of German food, as well as a full belly. And visions of a package of wurst — safely packaged in Styrofoam and dry ice — arriving on my porch in the near future.
