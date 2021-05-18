German American still enjoys a taste of his native country

I’m not an expert, but if you believe Wikipedia, leberkase is a finely ground loaf made with corned beef, pork and bacon. But the meats seem to change slightly in various internet recipes, and Rieker’s says its leberkase is made with beef, pork and veal.

The result is mild, like bologna. “You eat this hot, on a sandwich.” He served it thickly sliced and plain on a pretzel roll after sauteing it in a skillet just a few minutes to heat it up. “But some people eat it with mustard.”

I immediately thought of the fried bologna sandwiches of my childhood, which my mother made with yellow mustard and potato chips on white bread. This was definitely a step up, with better meat and better bread.

“Fleischkase is cheap. This is a typical lunch or snack, and you might have it with some kind of salad,” he said.

Next, Krabel pulled out some knackwurst and began heating that up, too. “This is surprising to a lot of people, but curry is really popular in Germany. This goes way back,” he said.

Curry is eaten with wurst often in the form of curry ketchup (a similarly popular condiment with Indians). Krabel showed me a package of Knorr Currywurst dry mix meant to be added to ketchup, but you also can take any curry powder and mix your own version.