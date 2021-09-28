Ginger Fox bar opens on Fourth Street

Their journey, and that of Ginger Fox, goes back several years. Right after graduation in 2015, Bowen got a job with the House of Dancing Water, a kind of circus water show in Macao, China, on the other side of the world. Fox went to New York pursuing acting roles.

They kept up a long-distance relationship for a while, but eventually Fox joined Bowen in Macao, where they stayed until 2017. Along the way, they fell in love with the bars of Southeast Asia. “Hong Kong at that time was our weekend getaway. The bars there are just amazing,” Bowen said. “There’s this crispness, attention to detail, in the design and the service. You don’t go to a bar to just get drunk. You go for the experience. It’s kind of like theater in a way.”

“And the palate is more expansive — they’re playing with spice and vinegars and offbeat flavors,” Fox said. “Once I got a cocktail with shaved tuna bonito flakes. I started ordering cocktails for the crazy ingredients.”

Eventually, Bowen and Fox realized that the experiences of visiting a good cocktail bar and visiting the theater weren’t so different.