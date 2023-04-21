Ginger Fox is closing its downtown operations at 400 W. Fourth St., inside Village Juice, at the end of this month.

The bar announced the closing April 19 on its Instagram account, saying, “It’s a long story, but due to very recent changes & circumstances beyond our control The Ginger Fox @ Village Juice downtown is going to have to unexpectedly wind down operations at the end of the month.”

The business said that April 29 will be the last day downtown, although it will continue to book parties and other off-site events.

Two UNCSA graduates, husband-and-wife David Bowen and Madeleine Fox, began Ginger Fox as a pop-up event beverage business in 2020 and then moved into the unused Village Juice space in 2021.

Ginger Fox did not give a specific reason for the closing but did allude to an issue with ABC liquor permits. Ginger Fox had been operating under Village Juice’s liquor permit, though Village Juice has not had that location open since fall 2020. (Village Juice’s location at 205 S. Stratford Road remains open.)

Ginger Fox left open the possibility that it would reopen on Fourth Street. It also is planning a new concept, a combination coffee shop and cocktail bar tentatively called Easy Talk. The couple has not provided many details about the new business, but it will be located on South Broad Street next to Lesser Known Beer Co. and East of Texas.