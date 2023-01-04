Girls Scouts stocking up for cookie season, which begins Jan. 14

Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont has its warehouses stocked with hundreds of thousands of boxes of Girl Scout Cookies as it prepares for the beginning of cookie season.

Girl Scouts will start selling cookies Jan. 14, with the first booth sales planned for Jan. 17 at area shopping centers and other locations.

Sales will continue until mid-March.

Last year, Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont sold about 1.6 million boxes of cookies. The council covers 40 counties, including those in the Triad, representing more than 300 troops and 6,000 Girl Scouts and 4,000 adult leaders and volunteers.

This year, troops in the Triad will be selling eight different flavors. The lineup is Thin Mints, Caramel DeLites, Peanut Butter Patties, Toast-Yay!, Adventurefuls, Peanut Butter Sandwich, Trefoils and Lemonades. Some troops also will offer a gluten-free Caramel Chocolate Chip.

The only new flavor this year isn’t being sold locally. Raspberry Rally is a thin and crispy raspberry-flavored cookie that is dipped in a chocolatey coating, making it a kind of “cousin,” to the popular Thin Mint.

Raspberry Rally is being sold online only. “It gives an opportunity for the girls to hone their e-commerce skills,” said council CEO Jennifer Wilcox.

The cost of the regular cookies remains the same as last year: $5 a box.

At a preview of the cookie season at the council’s Triad warehouse, Wilcox showed floor-to-ceiling stacks of cookies — 50,000 cases or 600,000 boxes. “And that’s just a start,” Wilcox said, adding that the council has three warehouses it uses as distribution centers.

The cookie program is used to teach Scouts a variety of skills, including goal setting, decision making, money management and business ethics.

Wilcox said that proceeds from cookie sales fuel a variety of programs throughout the year. “Our girls will travel with these proceeds. They’ll give back to the community through community service,” she said.

Proceeds also help support badges and other programs. “It’s really an extraordinary opportunity for the girls. We are so excited to kick the season off,” Wilcox said.

“Cookie season is my favorite part of the year,” said Girl Scout Anastasia Soto, 14, who has been selling Girl Scout Cookies since second grade. “This year, I get to teach new girls how to do cookies. In Girl Scout Cookie season, we’re able to all work together. My troop (No. 12475) is massive … and this is a great bonding experience for us.”

For details on where to buy cookies in our area, visit girlscoutsp2p.org.

PHOTOS: Girl Scout cookie sales begin Jan. 14